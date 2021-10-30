Will Supply Chain Bottlenecks Abate Soon? Here's What Moody's Says

Stress and nightmares are what the headlines say about supply chain bottlenecks. Moody's Analytics -- a provider of analytical tools that business leaders use to make decisions -- chimes in on this latest disaster that's slowing the global economic recovery as prices for practically all goods are rising. Oh, and there is no foreseeable end in sight.

The analysis

Now that pandemic-related lockdowns are over, the global economy should be improving, right? It could if it were not for the massive supply-chain disruptions we're experiencing.

According to Moody's, global production is being hampered due to both deliveries that aren't being made on time and rising costs. (Shipping costs from China to the U.S are up 500% from last year.) The weakest link in the supply chain, according to Moody's, is the shortage of truck drivers.

Will the bottlenecks abate anytime soon?

Not according to Moody's, which says not only will port congestion remain for now, there are "dark clouds ahead" because of other reasons besides just a trucker shortage.

The COVID-19 effect

One additional problem cited by Moody's can be blamed on -- what else -- COVID-19. China is a huge player in the shipping industry, and China is being particularly (what some might call overly) vigilant about transport workers being allowed in and out of ports because of COVID-19. China is aiming for zero cases. U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, echoing China's stance, told CNN this: "There are going to be disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues."

The United States' position on COVID-19, according to Moody's, is that COVID-19 will not go away. Rather than aiming for the seemingly impossible zero COVID-19 cases, as China's doing, the U.S. believes COVID-19 is now an endemic disease, meaning it's found regularly in the population and is predictable and manageable, which suggests a more business-as-usual approach.

No efforts being taken

Another additional problem cited by Moody's is that there's no effort to get global transportation running smoothly again. And it doesn't look as though the problem will just take care of itself. Although that's what Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, thinks. He said, "This will not be an issue next year at all. This is the worst part of it. I think great market systems will adjust for it like companies have," reported CNBC.

The real estate investor takeaway

Industrial real estate is a hot sector right now. "Simply put, there is nowhere to put the merchandise," said Mike McCrary with JLL's industrial services division.

In August, industrial lease transactions hit an all-time record, with a 48% increase from August 2020. Real estate investors, take note: There's an increasing demand for warehouse space to store (or stockpile) goods.