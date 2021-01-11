Will Mini Casinos Replace Anchor Stores in U.S. Malls?

With the struggles of Sears, J.C. Penney, and other department stores in recent years, many mall operators have found themselves with vacant anchor spaces -- and nothing says "dying mall" quite like massive vacant spaces as the first things people see when they turn into the parking lot.

Malls have found some creative ways to fill these spaces, such as restaurants, electronics stores, and even entertainment venues. But we're starting to see one trend that could make a lot of sense: casinos. Gaming properties have incorporated retail elements for decades, so maybe the exact opposite arrangement could work as well.

We're starting to see casinos move into malls

Casinos near malls have been in existence to some extent for years now. For example, Maryland Live is in the parking lot of the Arundel Mills mall near Baltimore. But now it appears they're starting to move into malls themselves.

In 2020, a Live! Casino became the newest anchor at Westmoreland Mall near Pittsburgh. And there are others in the works. For example, a license was recently granted to open a mini-casino in a former Macy's (NYSE: M) space in a mall near Penn State University. And this looks to be a pretty serious operation -- veteran gaming operator Bally's Corporation is signed on to develop and run the project that will include slot machines, table games, sports betting, restaurant space, and more. Also in Pennsylvania, a Hollywood Casino is planned for a former Sears space in York.

It's not just happening in Pennsylvania either -- casino operator Resorts World is planning to renovate a former Bon-Ton department store into a video gaming venue.

Why it could be a win-win

Small-scale casinos moving into malls can be a win-win for both malls and casino operators. From the mall's perspective, the obvious benefit is that it fills the vacant space and keeps rental income where it needs to be. A casino operator will typically sign a long-term lease with annual rent escalation, and quite frankly, there is a lot more predictability in the gaming business these days than there is in department stores, so there's not a constant worry of whether you'll have a tenant going forward.

From the casino's point of view, being attached to a mall creates a built-in source of traffic for the property. Sure, casinos attract tons of people who simply want to gamble, but being attached to a mall enhances visibility and can get more customers in the door than a comparable freestanding casino property could. After all, there's a reason many Las Vegas casinos are physically attached to the premier shopping malls or at least contain substantial retail space -- the two property types complement each other nicely.

There's a clear trend towards legalized gaming in the United States, and malls have a serious problem when it comes to anchor stores. Plus, the strategy of incorporating non-retail elements into mall properties has proven to be a successful one for operators such as Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). In a nutshell, we've only seen a couple casinos integrated into malls as anchors so far, but there could certainly be many more in the years to come.