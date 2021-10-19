Any real estate investment is a long-term vision; it's not buying a property today, turning it around tomorrow. Instead, you tend to buy and hold in this world -- and that means doing a lot of legwork before doing so much as even making an offer.

One thing many investors aren't considering, however, is wildfire risk. But they really should be. Basically, the U.S. Drought Monitor considers everything west of the Rockies to be in a drought (as of October 14, 2021), and the situation continues east into states as far away as Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

These droughts are making conditions extremely favorable for wildfires. In 2016, there were 65,575 wildfires that burned approximately 5.4 million acres. By 2020, that was 58,950 fires burning 10.1 million acres (fewer wildfires, but each was more damaging on average). From January 1 to October 12, 2021, there have already been 47,057 wildfires burning 6.5 million acres.

It's pretty safe to assume that this year won't be any easier than the rest in the last decade, which makes considering wildfire risks a vital part of the picture for real estate investors, especially those purchasing in the top states for wildfires, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Montana, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Fighting fire with… paper?

If you're an investor, particularly one buying into an area that's unfamiliar to you, knowing whether you'll need to put the additional effort into uncovering the wildfire risk for a potential acquisition can be uncertain.

Fortunately, if you're buying in Oregon or California, wildfire risk disclosures are required. As of July 2021, California sellers must go one step further to also provide documentation regarding how their at-risk property is in compliance with wildfire protection measures and defensible space requirements.

This would include information on buffers between flammable materials like vegetation and the structures on the property, low-combustion-risk building materials like clay roof tiles, or bird stops that prevent embers from passing under the roof and into the house -- just to name a few examples.

Even if such a disclosure is provided, it may not be specific enough about the actual risk to the property, which is why a number of wildfire risk maps are available online from states like California, Nevada, and Colorado. There are also new maps from the USDA Forest Service that can help you figure out whether you should start to worry. However, please note that the agency says they are not designed to be used on a property-by-property basis due to a lack of fine detail.

In other areas, like Eagle County, Colorado, community programs like REALFire can help connect property owners to fire professionals who can complete wildfire risk assessments. Insurance companies will also have information on wildfire risks for individual properties, which can help guide buying decisions.

The Millionacres bottom line

As a real estate investor, it's vital that you know all the variables that could affect your bottom line or the long-term value of your property. Understanding the wildfire risk in a potential investment is every bit as important as understanding the risk of needing to replace all the furnaces in a multifamily building or the roof on a mini-mall in the near term.

Not only does a high wildfire risk mean your fire insurance could be substantial but also that there could be a long rebuilding process should your structure burn. Having tenants flee and not pay their rent because their entire world just turned to ash is a pretty costly problem to have happen suddenly.

Just like you'd never buy a property without a flood map and a full understanding of the hazards you may face from water, you should never buy a property without a wildfire risk assessment, especially in the states where wildfires are most common.

That's not to say you shouldn't buy a property with this risk, because there are ample opportunities for buyers in fire-prone areas. And there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of fire, such as house hardening. It's just that you simply can't know all the knowable ends without looking for every potential hazard, too. People need housing, storage, retail, and other kinds of real estate in fire-prone areas, but you can't correctly anticipate the longer-term net return on a property without the whole picture.