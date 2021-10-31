Why a Non-Traded REIT Could Be a Good Option for Your Portfolio

When most investors think of real estate investment trusts (REITs), names like industry giants Realty Income, Kimco, Boston Properties, and Prologis probably come to mind. But there's another option that you might want to consider: public, non-traded REITs like Modiv and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. Here are some of the key differences between a publicly traded REIT and a public non-traded REIT to help you understand why the non-traded variety might work for you.

The big picture

A REIT is a corporate structure designed specifically to pass the income from institutional-level real estate on to shareholders. The big factor here is that 90% of earnings must be distributed to shareholders, allowing the REIT to avoid corporate-level taxation. Shareholders pay taxes on the dividends as if they were regular income. That's the crux of the REIT story and why dividend investors tend to like them.

But there are two ways to own one. The most common option is to own a publicly traded REIT. This is basically a company that raises capital by periodically selling stock on Wall Street. Investors can buy and sell shares of a public REIT all day long at whatever the going price is when they want to transact. That price is based on supply and demand in the market, so it will fluctuate with investor sentiment.

A non-traded REIT, on the other hand, doesn't trade on a public market, so it can't simply sell more stock on Wall Street to raise capital. The shares are sold by the REIT itself, or through an intermediary like a broker, directly to buyers. If buyers want to sell, they have to sell back to the REIT. That lack of liquidity for investors is the big drawback here and could keep a lot of people away from this type of real estate offering. However, there are some notable positives to this issue as well.

Forcing yourself to roll with the punches

While investors in a publicly traded REIT know the price of the stock at any given time, how do non-traded REIT investors know the value of their holdings? The answer is that the non-traded REIT tells them, based on regular assessments of the value of the portfolio. This is basically what's known as net asset value, or NAV in industry lingo. Generally, an outside appraiser will look at the non-traded REIT's portfolio, and using various tools (like recent sales of similar properties), figure out what each property is worth. The sum of all the properties is then divided by the number of shares, and you get NAV. That's a simplified version of the effort, of course, but it gets at the basic logic.

The non-traded REIT then sells shares to new buyers at NAV. Shareholders who want to sell, meanwhile, usually have set windows of time (perhaps monthly, but it depends on the non-traded REIT) when they can request their money back. The transaction will take place at the prevailing NAV, though it may be limited in scope depending on how many investors want to sell at the same time.

The impact of this is that you get access to income-producing properties and the dividends that they pay, just like you would with a publicly traded REIT. However, you can't sell as easily. For some investors, that will be a net benefit in that it forces them to take a long-term approach. The ups and downs of Wall Street don't matter because they simply aren't a factor.

However, take that a step further: The NAV issue also means that the shares of the non-traded REIT aren't moving up and down based on the whims of investors. The fundamental value of the portfolio is the driving factor. So the price is likely to be more consistent over time. When the stock market hits a downdraft, a non-traded REIT can provide stability to your portfolio.

Public REITs can easily get caught up in a selloff and sell below the value of the property they own. With the S&P 500 Index near all-time highs, this NAV issue may not sound so interesting, but every bull market in history has eventually been ravaged by a bear. In those often-irrational and fear-drenched declines, having an investment that's outside the melee could be an emotional lifesaver.

Different ways to get in the door

If the idea of having an income-producing asset that exists outside of Wall Street's ups and downs sounds good to you, it's time to get a little deeper into the non-traded REIT space. For example, you can buy directly from a company like Modiv, which offers a unique crowdsourcing platform, or through a larger entity like Blackstone, which will likely require you to work through a financial intermediary.

Either way, you'll want to take some time to dig into the costs you'll pay, since they may not be as transparent as with a publicly traded REIT. Still, the benefits of having a more stable investment could be well worth the effort when, not if, the market starts to sink again.