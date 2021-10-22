Air pollution has become one of the most persistent global health crises and threats to humanity that our generation has experienced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seven million people die prematurely every year due to exposure to air pollution containing gas and particle contaminants.

These pollutants are responsible for higher cancer rates, shortness of breath, asthma, upper respiratory disease, heart disease, stroke, anxiety, and an overall decrease in well-being.

One prime example of air pollution's negative impact is St. Gabriel, Louisiana: Some call it the petrochemical corridor, but it is more infamously known as "Cancer Alley." Cancer Alley is an 85-mile stretch along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that is notoriously known (both internationally and domestically) for having a high concentration of industrial plants and high cancer rates for locals.

Based upon the Louisiana 2019 Health Report Card, in 2018, Louisiana's rate of cancer deaths was 214.5 -- 25% higher than the national average. One of the highest cancer rates in Louisiana is lung and bronchus cancer.

Louisiana is just one of the more notable places where air pollution has become a persistent problem, but the state is not alone. According to the American Lung Association, these are the 10 most heavily polluted cities by air particulate matter:

Bakersfield, California Fresno, Madera, and Hanford, California Visalia, California Los Angeles and Long Beach, California Medford and Grants Pass, Oregon Fairbanks, Alaska San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland, California Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona Pittsburgh; New Castle, Ohio; Weirton, West Virginia El Centro, California

Much like in Louisiana, these American cities have also seen the impact that air pollution has on not only a person's physical health but also every economic system.

Global Air Quality Guidelines

For this reason, the WHO has stepped in like Captain Planet to help save the day by setting new Global Air Quality Guidelines and establishing standards for certain pollutants: particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

According to the WHO, if levels for these pollutants (and others) are kept at the recommended standards, many deaths related to air pollution can be avoided. This will save not only lives but also many industries that have been affected by air pollution.

Air pollution and the real estate industry

One of the many industries that have been impacted by air pollution is the real estate industry. Real estate properties located in what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes as "attainment areas" are hot commodities. With these new standards set by the EPA, more localities will meet the guidelines set by the WHO, and thus, the properties in the area will likely be more valuable.

According to a study published in the Journal of Political Economy, houses that are regulated and moved from the nonattainment status show an increase in county-level housing prices.

Attainment vs. nonattainment status

As described by the EPA, an attainment area is any area that meets the national primary or secondary ambient air-quality standard for the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). This includes six pollutants: lead, particulate matter, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

Conversely, a nonattainment area is any area that does not meet the NAAQS's national primary or secondary ambient air-quality standard. With these new standards, the real estate market will likely see an improvement -- and more importantly, millions of lives will be saved.

The Millionacres bottom line

Unfortunately, Captain Planet is a fictional character, and he will never be able to save the day. But, together, organizations, business leaders, and individuals can. Air pollution is a persistent problem that impacts the entire world. Together, we can improve air quality and the prices of properties that occupy nonattainment areas.