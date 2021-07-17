Where Will New Residential Investment Be in 3 Years?

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) is one of the larger mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) in today's market. The company -- which specializes in originating and servicing residential mortgages and investing in agency and nonagency securities -- is growing quickly, putting this mREIT on a lot of investors' radars.
Since announcing its acquisition of Caliber Home Loans, and at a time when mortgage applications are on fire, there's reason to believe the company could be in a much stronger and larger position within the next three years.
New Residential Investment today
The company earns revenues in a variety of ways, including loan originations through its mortgage subsidiary NewRez, servicing through its subsidiary Shellpoint, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and servicing advances. Additionally, the company buys and securitizes loans and other securities and sells them in the secondary market.
Calling, buying, and selling these loans and securities allows the company to recapitalize and leverage its portfolio to buy and originate more loans, thus helping it grow its portfolio and revenues.
As of Q1 2021, the company had $24.5 billion worth of assets in its portfolio and $304.6 billion worth of loans in its servicing portfolio, making it the largest non-bank owner of MSRs and a top 10 non-bank mortgage servicer. In the first quarter of 2021, the company originated $27.2 billion in loans, up 138% year over year (YOY).
The growth over the past few quarters has largely been driven by market conditions among residential real estate. High demand for housing backed by low interest rates has created a refinancing and buying frenzy.
These conditions have surely boosted the company's revenues and, in turn, helped offset some of the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including New Residential's 60,350 borrowers among its servicing rights currently in forbearance and the 25% of its residential loan and securities portfolio that is delinquent. Despite this recent boost, core earnings per share as of Q1 2021 is still down 29% YOY.
In April 2021, New Residential raised $522 million in a common equity offering, which is being used in part to acquire Caliber Home Loans for an acquisition cost of $1.675 billion. This acquisition adds $141 billion in unpaid balances to New Residential's portfolio while adding new systems, software, and technology to its business model.
Where the company could be in three years
The latest acquisition and current market conditions should propel New Residential forward over the next few years, adding to its earnings per share and net revenues, particularly from its servicing rights and loan portfolio growth. The company predicts the acquisition alone will result in a 25%+ return on investment by 2022.
The biggest challenge the company faces within the next five years is the low-interest-rate environment and risk of increased defaults as forbearance plans begin to expire. A significant portion of the company's portfolio is in some stage of delinquency or forbearance.
Eventually, the company will need to rectify these delinquencies either through a loan sale or loss-mitigation efforts, which can be timely and costly. Its leverage ratio is 3.5x, so the company does carry notable debt in relation to its assets, making it something to keep an eye on over the next several quarters.
The company's share prices plummeted at the start of the pandemic, having yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. General uncertainty over the long-term impacts of the mortgage and financial market has kept many investors on the sidelines until a clearer outcome can be determined. This means its -9.05% annualized return over the last three years is a far cry from the strong performance of the S&P 500 and most other REITs, despite pandemic-related concerns.
Right now, its book value is $11.35, while current share prices are below $10, meaning the company is trading below value. This is why the company has been repurchasing a great deal of its shares over the past year and will likely continue its buy-back program until trading values get closer to projected book values.
Given its growth prospects, I don't think it's unreasonable to see the company grow three times or more over the next five years, dividends included. Prior to the pandemic, the company achieved just over a 13% annualized return from 2017 to 2020.
While this could be a worthwhile growth stock for more risk-tolerant investors, it's important to remember the volatility that comes with buying into this REIT. Investors should only buy in knowing the risks and uncertainties that could unfold over the next three years.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.