Where Upsizing Apartments Costs the Most vs. the Least

Here's some demand that investors in rental properties might want to supply: people's desires for bigger apartments in these days of working from home -- even longer than first thought for many people.

Survey numbers crunched by Yardi Matrix for its apartment search website RENTCafé found that 75% of the seekers currently don't have a dedicated space to work in their apartments, and a third of them are looking to move into a place that does.

Those numbers -- gleaned from 20,000 apartment seekers in several hundred U.S. markets -- found that studio dwellers pushed up the overall figure, with 60% of them expressing the most desire to upsize their digs. And about 40% of apartment dwellers with one bedroom felt the same.

Yardi Matrix's RENTCafé survey found that upsizing by one extra room costs, on average, about $330 nationwide. Naturally, that number varies by location. RENTCafé Blog recently shared where researchers found upsizing by a room costs the least vs. the most among 100 major markets.

First, the least