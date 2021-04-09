Where Upsizing Apartments Costs the Most vs. the Least

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Here's some demand that investors in rental properties might want to supply: people's desires for bigger apartments in these days of working from home -- even longer than first thought for many people.
Survey numbers crunched by Yardi Matrix for its apartment search website RENTCafé found that 75% of the seekers currently don't have a dedicated space to work in their apartments, and a third of them are looking to move into a place that does.
Those numbers -- gleaned from 20,000 apartment seekers in several hundred U.S. markets -- found that studio dwellers pushed up the overall figure, with 60% of them expressing the most desire to upsize their digs. And about 40% of apartment dwellers with one bedroom felt the same.
Yardi Matrix's RENTCafé survey found that upsizing by one extra room costs, on average, about $330 nationwide. Naturally, that number varies by location. RENTCafé Blog recently shared where researchers found upsizing by a room costs the least vs. the most among 100 major markets.
First, the least
|Rank
|City
|Extra Rent % to Upsize
|Extra Rent $ to Upsize
|1.
|Stockton, California
|11%
|$131
|2.
|Modesto, California
|11%
|$148
|3.
|Memphis, Tennessee
|12%
|$104
|4.
|Baltimore
|15%
|$191
|5.
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|15%
|$193
|6.
|Atlanta
|15%
|$224
|7.
|Indianapolis
|16%
|$152
|8.
|Birmingham, Alabama
|16%
|$167
|9.
|Boise, Idaho
|16%
|$211
|10.
|Nashville, Tennessee
|16%
|$219
Then, the most
|Rank
|City
|Extra Rent % to Upsize
|Extra Rent $ to Upsize
|91.
|Tucson, Arizona
|33%
|$305
|92.
|Oakland, California
|33%
|$872
|93.
|Minneapolis
|34%
|$496
|94.
|Lubbock, Texas
|35%
|$292
|95.
|Philadelphia
|35%
|$603
|96.
|San Francisco
|37%
|$1,033
|97.
|Chicago
|38%
|$646
|98.
|Seattle
|38%
|$706
|99.
|Los Angeles
|39%
|$923
|100.
|Manhattan, New York City
|43%
|$1,592
This is good highline info for renters and landlords alike. And the blog includes a useful feature -- a calculator that lets you see what it would take to move from market to market and into a bigger space.
"Granted, space has been a persistent challenge for apartment-dwellers in the last year and a half. But, for that one-third, the realization that working from home is now a more permanent set-up has just turned a temporary need for extra space into a long-term necessity," the RENTCafé blog says.
Indeed. That emerging new reality is being hastened by a resurgent pandemic that's thwarting office-reopening plans, and that makes now a good time to assess what kind of investment in existing properties might make sense -- either through purchasing or building onto -- and sustain that financial commitment in your market.
Also, when considering real estate stocks, it might be a good idea to keep an eye on those -- such as residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- that are investing in new, larger, amenities-laden apartments aimed at accommodating the new work-from-home reality.
