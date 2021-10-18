What This Halloween Could Mean for Retail

For many American families, Halloween marks the unofficial start of the holiday season. Some take their little ghosts, fairy princesses, and pirates out trick-or-treating. Others stay home in their fully decorated, temporarily "haunted" houses wearing costumes and handing out the good candy. Costume parties are a popular way to spend Allhallows Eve, too.

Of course, these festivities also kick off the holidays for retailers. And thanks to the pandemic, last Halloween was quite a bit scarier for them than usual.

With virus concerns high, many who ordinarily participate in Halloween chose to ignore the holiday altogether. Some decided to just turn out the lights and watch scary movies with family to celebrate in a low-key way. Parties were few, and those who did choose to give out candy found some creative ways to reduce contact with the few trick-or-treaters who visited (think candy chute).

So, retailers didn't have much to toast to with their pumpkin spice cider. But this year, with the holiday just over two weeks away, things are looking up. Let's take a peek at early Halloween sales numbers and talk about what they might mean for the rest of the retail year.

Happy Halloween, retailers!

In many ways, it feels like the last "real" Halloween was two years ago. The good news is that people are ready to make up for lost time, opening up their wallets to make this Halloween one to remember. According to the National Confectioners Association, retail sales of candy alone were $74 million in the four weeks ending Sept. 5, up 42% from the same period last year.

While we don't have any numbers on other Halloween trappings like decor and costumes yet, it seems reasonable to assume that those sales are way up, too. And of course, the current numbers don't even include procrastinators like me, who haven't gone to stock up yet. (But we should probably hurry up so we don't get stuck with "bad candy" and then possibly find ourselves on the receiving end of a trick.)

There is one potential creepy clown lurking: problems with the supply chain. Eager shoppers don't count for much if the products aren't on the shelves. We're continuing to follow that situation as it unfolds, but the good news is that the larger retailers are finding some creative ways to navigate it.

The Millionacres bottom line

From more costumes and decorations to cauldrons upon cauldrons of candy, retailers have good reason to party this Halloween. And the best part may be how well this bodes for the rest of the holiday season. People are clearly ready to celebrate the holidays the way they used to. So as long as logistics experts and retailers can continue finding ways to keep the supply chain moving, investors in retail can probably expect to enjoy a festive holiday season, too.