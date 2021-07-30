What EnerBank's Acquisition Says About The Future of Home Improvement Loans

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
If you've seen crowds at Home Depot and Lowe's and your contractor seems to be backed up for months, you aren't alone. Home renovation activity has been on an upward trend along with home values in recent years. The latest update from the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity report compiled by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University forecasts growth in home renovation could be up 8.6% year over year by the second quarter of next year. Home improvement is a huge boost to the economy; in fact, by the middle of 2022, remodeling expenses could top $380 billion.
Funding home renovation
All of the funds for that activity aren't coming just from homeowners' pockets. For larger projects, some are taking on home improvement loans or HELOCs. While many homeowners use credit cards, awareness of the variety of home improvement loans is improving and a new deal could help increase that.
In June 2021, Regions Bank (NYSE: RF) announced that it is acquiring EnerBank USA, which is one of the country's biggest lenders for home improvement loans for both lenders and contractors. Many of EnerBank's loans are in HVAC and swimming pools, although it is also starting to enter the solar market.
As of March 31, 2021, EnerBank had $2.8 billion in loan balances. It has funded over $11.6 billion in home improvement projects total. It is operational in all 50 states. Regions is purchasing EnerBank from CMS Energy for $960 million and the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Regions has over $153 billion in assets and operates over 1,3000 banking offices. In its second quarter, it reported earnings of $748 million and earnings per share of $0.77. On the earnings call, John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Bank, said that the estimated total marketplace for home improvement loans is around $176 billion.
On the earnings call, Turner stated that EnerBank helps complete the company's lending strategy around all things home. Regions CFO David Turner noted that EnerBank currently represents only around 1% of all originations and that the acquisition should help EnerBank increase its market share.
The future of the home improvement lending space
Home improvement lending is a fairly fragmented industry, but it can be a lucrative one. Bram Berkowitz of the Motley Fool noted in his analysis of the deal that EnerBank's loans have a high gross yield. EnerBank does face a number of competitors, including fast-growing Mosaic, which was founded in 2012 and recently surpassed $5 billion in loan origination.
There may be some tailwinds impacting home improvement loans right now. As Christy Bieber pointed out on the Ascent, the prices of projects have been skyrocketing in recent months due to increases in commodity prices. And as mentioned above, getting a contractor right now is no easy feat. In an episode of the Millionacres podcast, one of our guests reported a nine-month delay for getting a driveway done. However, these issues are expected to be temporary.
What appears to be less temporary is the rise in home values and the overall equity homeowners have in their properties. Owners are continuing to spend more years in their homes and, with the rise of remote work, they are spending more time there, which sparked last year's improvement boom. Also, EnerBank's increased activity in the solar and sustainable improvement space should provide a solid pipeline of loans.
The Millionacres bottom line
The growth in the home improvement financing space means homeowners, house flippers, or contractors need to do their homework more carefully than ever. For example, fintech startup GreenSky was recently fined $2.5 million over its loan practices. The lending industry is in a state of great transition that can be good news for savvy investors who are interested in banking stocks that are iterating on their loan products. Whenever an industry is changing, there is both risk and opportunity for investors.
