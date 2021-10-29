Walmart Struggles With Foray Into Healthcare

If there's ever been a recession-proof segment of the real estate market worth dabbling in, it's healthcare. When economic times are tough, consumers can cut back at retailers and spend less on entertainment. They can't not see a doctor when they're too ill to function.

For this reason, more players have been trying to enter the healthcare space, and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is one of them. The big-box giant, which has managed to thrive since the start of the pandemic, is delving into healthcare by opening its own set of clinics designed to provide accessible care and transparent pricing for patients. But so far, it seems to be failing in both regards.

Challenges abound

Walmart has opened 20 primary care clinics in Texas, Georgia, and Illinois within the past two years. It's estimated that over 230,000 patients have visited those clinics as Walmart plans to expand into other states.

But it may want to put the brakes on those plans while it irons out the kinks. That's because the big-box giant is grappling with a host of operational issues at its clinics -- issues preventing it from meeting its goal of improving the healthcare experience for patients.

For one thing, billing has been a big problem. Walmart has encountered difficulties verifying patients' payer eligibility to determine what coverage they're entitled to and what copays they're liable for. In some cases, patients are being overcharged -- by a lot.

Walmart is also having a hard time credentialing physicians, which is linked to the aforementioned billing issue. If providers aren't properly credentialed, insurance companies can reject claims for services provided, leaving patients on the hook for those costs.

Can Walmart get its act together?

Walmart has made a name for itself by being a leader in affordable consumer goods. It's also known for the convenience factor -- its superstores allow consumers to buy everything from apparel to groceries under the same roof. Once Walmart manages to work through its initial challenges, it could end up in a strong position to grow its healthcare brand.

But to be clear, Walmart needs to stop the bleeding immediately. If its billing and credentialing issues -- and the fact that they're costing patients more money -- come to light, it could hurt the company's reputation. The result? Not just fewer patients at its health clinics but also fewer customers at its traditional stores.

Should healthcare REITs be worried?

Walmart has the potential to take business away from existing clinics and care centers, which could hurt healthcare REITs, or real estate investment trusts, over time. Walmart is a trusted name that many consumers take comfort in, so a patient may be more apt to walk into a Walmart-branded clinic than one with a less recognizable name.

But Walmart will only be a threat to healthcare REITs if it cleans up its act and improves on the above hiccups. If it doesn't, its new venture could quickly crash and burn.

In fact, Walmart's challenges bring to light the complexities of entering the healthcare space. Once the logistics of providing medical care are met, there's still the administrative side to grapple with. And any time you introduce insurance companies into the fold, there's the potential for an administrative nightmare.

Walmart may be in over its head right now, but the big-box giant has the resources to correct its string of mistakes. If it does so quickly, it could carve a name for itself as a go-to player in the healthcare space.