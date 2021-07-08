This Was My Biggest House-Flipping Mistake

My biggest house-flipping mistake was thinking I could do it. Let me explain. I'd been a landlord for several years and experienced some success, much like the tortoise in the tortoise-and-hare race. So who could blame me for wanting to try the hare approach? Instead of only practicing the buy-and-hold method and making a steady cash flow through collecting rent (the tortoise), I decided to try a fix-and-flip transaction to make some fast cash (the hare).

Whether it was ego, greed, excitement, or a combination of the three, I jumped on an opportunity to get a "deal" on a house without fully understanding the scope and cost of the work that needed to be done. Although I bought the property for significantly less than its market value, I effectively ended up paying market price once all the repairs were complete.

That's fine for a buy-and-hold strategy, but not for a fix-and-flip, as there would then be no profit to be made. Keep in mind this happened to me several years ago when America wasn't in this frenetic seller's market. We were in a balanced market at the time (a market that favors neither buyers nor sellers).

In other words, I couldn't just buy a house and then turn around and sell it for a profit without first fixing it up. To sell for top dollar, the house needed to be move-in ready, and like most flips, the house I bought was not.

The importance of running the numbers

The lesson I learned from my house-flipping mistake is to never do a real estate deal without first doing the math -- and doing it correctly. Flippers need to plug in the correct numbers (or as close as possible) to evaluate a deal properly.

How to plug in the correct numbers

As a house flipper, you need to understand what you can likely sell the house for; in other words, what is the house worth in the current real estate market? You do this by looking at what comparable properties have recently sold for.

You then need to assess the repairs needed to bring the house up to market value. For investors who aren't experts, it pays to hire one. Getting the house inspected by a professional is a good idea.

As a house flipper, you should also either have a team you can count on to make the needed repairs or know how to get recommendations. For example, if you don't know a good contractor, plumber, or electrician personally, get with a group of people who can help you. I'm a licensed real estate agent, and as such, I can ask the other Realtors in my brokerage for recommendations. Other investors might network by joining a real estate investor group. (Note: Being a real estate agent also helps me save money acquiring properties since I can waive my commission to bring down the cost of the home.)

Now, you can plug in the numbers. Many flippers use the 70% rule: Don't pay more than 70% of the after repair value (ARV) minus repairs for a property. Let's say a home's ARV is $300,000 and it needs $50,000 worth of repairs. Here's the math: $300,000 times 0.70 equals $210,000, minus $50,000 equals $160,000. If that's impossible to achieve, see whether you can shave off some of the repair costs (If you happen to be a contractor yourself, you can do this.); if not, be willing to take less profit.

The Millionacres bottom line

For me, getting one of the cheaper homes in an expensive, desirable neighborhood was all I needed to know to pull the trigger. And because it's generally correct to get the least expensive house in the best neighborhood you can afford, I didn't lose money on the deal.

But what was supposed to be my fast-cash, hare-like transaction turned into another tortoise house, a slow and steady cash flow rental property to add to my portfolio.

Investors who want to get into the flipping business first need to understand the numbers and the likelihood of making money. Don't make my mistake, which was underestimating the cost of fixing the flip.