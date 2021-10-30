Like many retailers, Macy's (NYSE: M) was hit hard by the pandemic. But during 2021's second quarter, it bounced back.

For the quarter ending July 31, Macy's net income grew to $345 million, compared to a net loss of $431 million a year prior. Net sales also rose to $5.65 billion from $3.56 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimated $5.01 billion.

As a result of its strong quarter, Macy's raised its outlook for net sales in fiscal 2021 to range from $23.55 billion to $23.95 billion, up from $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion. And the company is working to make that happen by diversifying its inventory to reach more customers.

Over the summer, it announced a partnership with the owner of Toys R Us, which will allow it to open 400 shop-in-shop locations starting next year. The shop-in-shop model has been working quite well for big-box giant Target, so it's easy to see why Macy's would seek to emulate it.

All told, there's reason to believe Macy's is headed down a very profitable path. But will real estate investors benefit from it?

Macy's success may not benefit malls

Malls were struggling with store closures before the pandemic began. But since early 2020, indoor shopping centers have grappled with the issue even more.

Not only have regular tenants been shuttering, but department stores have been dropping like flies too. That's particularly detrimental for malls since department stores commonly serve as anchor tenants, drawing in customers and helping to entice other tenants to sign leases.

In fact, malls have become quite reliant on Macy's as competitors like JCPenney have struggled to stay afloat. But while Macy's may be regarded as a shopping mall mainstay, the company has other plans. In fact, the company has specifically been moving away from malls and trying out smaller stores in shopping center locations. And while that's a good thing for shopping centers, losing Macy's could be a major blow to malls.

It's for this reason that Macy's strong recent earnings aren't automatically good news for real estate investors. If mall real estate investment trusts can't rely on Macy's to serve as an anchor store, its success becomes less relevant. Furthermore, while Macy's has long been a destination for shoppers, it's ramped up its online business in recent years in keeping with consumer trends.

The Millionacres bottom line

If digital sales at Macy's continue to take off, the department store giant could make the decision to sink more resources into distribution and fulfillment centers and focus less on expanding its store footprint. (Interestingly, Macy's is actually being pushed by investors to spin off its e-commerce unit into a separate business. But whether Macy's will bite is a different story.)

At the end of the day, real estate investors should hope that Macy's continues to thrive and recover from the blow the pandemic dealt it. But the extent to which that progress will help malls with their own recoveries is difficult to determine.