These 3 Southern Cities Are Ripe for Rental Arbitrage

Arbitrage is hardly a new concept in the investing game. It's been around since ancient days. Generally, the term refers to a way to generate profits without risk, or at least without the risk of actual ownership.

Arbitrage apparently began as a way to grease the skids for moving goods across distances. And now, arbitrage typically means taking advantage of the mismatching of prices for the same assets in different markets.

Simply put, in real estate investing, arbitrage often means renting to someone else a property that you're already renting yourself. Rental arbitrage is particularly well suited to the short-term rental (STR) markets that have grown so huge through platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

The mismatch in the price here would be what you're paying to lease that rental property over the long term versus what someone will pay to spend a couple of nights there. For instance, you pay $1,200 a month for a place that you can rent on weekends for, say, $200 a night. A few nights here and there, and your rent is paid. The rest is profit.

This kind of strategy, of course, is particularly well suited to prime travel destinations where you can score a decent apartment in a good location without breaking the bank. And that will take some research.

AirDNA, a STR data and analytics company, has done just that by crunching its own numbers along with data from RealPage Market Analytics and Migo. They reported the results in an Aug. 10 blog post titled "Short-Term Rental Arbitrage: How to Make Money in the City."

These Southern travel hotspots lead the list

In the report, AirDNA presents a very cool table showing which cities among the nation's 34 largest markets offer the best prospects for short-term rental arbitrage using Airbnb. (It also demonstrates the beauty of Tableau in the hands of those who know how to use this presentation software, in this case offering the ability to filter by bedroom types, market averages, and rental rates.)

As you can see below, the three leaders are iconic cities of the American South that are both highly popular tourist destinations and reasonably affordable in terms of renting a desirable apartment to host some of those travelers.