Student Housing Investors Big on Concessions, Giveaways This Year: Should You Join in?

The pandemic pummeled the student housing sector last year. According to data from RealPage, pre-lease occupancy going into the 2020 school year was at its lowest point since the Great Recession. Rents also stagnated.
With these trends in mind, it’s no wonder investors are pulling out all the stops to bring in tenants this year. Apparently, the share of student housing owners offering concessions has jumped 10% over the year. Another large swath of owners is offering cash-like giveaways instead.
Should you do the same? And if so, what should you offer? Let’s dig in.
Student housing incentives
You certainly don’t have to offer incentives to prospective tenants, but if the latest leasing data is any indication, it appears to work. RealPage’s data shows that pre-leasing jumped almost 10% between March and April alone, and as of April 2021, nearly 60% of all beds at core universities have been leased for fall 2021. Leasing also jumped 9.4% between February and March.
As Julia Bunch of RealPage put it, “Pre-leasing still significantly trails past years’ rates, but if monthly gains continue at this pace, that might not be the case for much longer.”
Part of this uptick could be the added certainty that students have this year. Many universities have already announced plans for more on-campus learning for the fall. Others have said they’re opening up completely as normal.
But incentives don’t hurt. If you’re considering offering a few perks to entice more renters, there are a few ways you can go. The majority of owners offering giveaways (82%, in fact) opt for gift cards. These vary in amount, but most offer cards from $100 to $500. Other options include raffle prizes, free parking spots, electronics, and more. Some also offer fitness trackers, GoPro cameras, and even cruise tickets.
Giveaway or concession?
Concessions can also be a way to lure in tenants, but remember: Once those expire, it effectively amounts to a rent increase for the tenant. This could make tenants less likely to renew when the time comes -- especially if another rent hike is in tow.
Here’s how Bunch explains it:
When residents are up for lease renewal, an expiring concession effectively raises rents and can result in sticker-shock for a renter. After all, a concession equal to one month free -- or about 8.7% off asking rent -- results in rents increasing by that same amount upon lease renewal. And additional pressure to achieve further rent growth in line with the market’s broader growth rate only exacerbates that burden for the renter.
That’s not to say concessions aren’t still valuable. Just make sure you consider the potential long-term impacts, and have a plan for how you’ll retain tenants once those concessions expire.
The bottom line
Student housing was hit hard last year, but with more colleges opening up and additional certainty for students, that appears to be turning around. Add in some well-thought-out giveaways and concessions, and you can take advantage of the trend, too.
