Still Want to Invest in Hotels? These Are Your Safest Bet

The hospitality sector took a major beating in the course of the pandemic, and hotels were by no means spared. In 2020, hotels grappled with record-low occupancy rates, fueled by a lack of both leisure and business travel.

At this point, investing in hospitality REITs, or real estate investment trusts, may still read like a precarious prospect. With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge and business travel largely off the table for the foreseeable future, putting money into hotels may seem dangerous. But there's one specific type of hotel that real estate investors should be less afraid to bank on.

All-inclusives are making a comeback

The past summer saw a surge in leisure travel as more people got vaccinated and felt comfortable taking vacations. And even though the delta variant has been a major setback on the COVID-19 front, we could still see healthy levels of hotel bookings on the leisure front.

For this reason, investing in all-inclusive hotels and resorts could be a good bet. This year, a number of big-name hotel companies have added all-inclusive properties to their portfolios, banking on a setup that's not only cost-effective for travelers but more COVID-friendly.

All-inclusives offer the benefit of allowing travelers to pay a flat rate for their rooms that also covers entertainment, food, and beverages. Many all-inclusive resorts include kid clubs and child-friendly activities that are well-suited to families. And from a COVID standpoint, they may be safer than regular hotels.

Rather than have to travel off-site and eat at a random restaurant, guests can dine at the properties they're staying at. And all-inclusives that implement the right COVID protocols can help keep their guests safer.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one chain that's banking on an all-inclusive revival. It's partnering up with Playa Hotels & Resorts, an operator and developer of all-inclusives, to launch its own set of properties along these lines.

Meanwhile, in August, Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) agreed to buy all-inclusive resort manager Apple Leisure Group. And Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) has recently added 20 new all-inclusive resorts under its Autograph Collection brand.

Business travel doesn't matter

A big reason why all-inclusive hotels are poised for a more rapid recovery boils down to the fact that they never really relied on business travelers for bookings in the first place. And so at a time when business travel remains sluggish, that's not a big loss for these properties.

Meanwhile, the FDA is currently in the process of reviewing data for a COVID vaccine for children under the age of 12 -- the one group that's thus far been unable to get a jab. Once parents are able to inoculate their children, they may be more apt to pack their bags for family trips. And all-inclusive resorts might serve as an appealing destination.

The Millionacres bottom line

While hotels on a whole may still have a rocky recovery ahead, all-inclusives could be the exception. Real estate investors may want to make room in their portfolios to get in on the action.