Another Self-Storage REIT May Go Public Soon

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
The self-storage industry is performing very well right now, and the stocks of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that specialize in the property type have risen sharply. However, only a few self-storage REITs are publicly traded.
But investors could soon have another choice, and one that's much earlier in its growth story than the other publicly traded options. According to Bloomberg reports, California-based SmartStop Self Storage is considering an initial public offering, or IPO, that could come as soon as this year.
SmartStop in a nutshell
To be perfectly clear, SmartStop is already a real estate investment trust. The business' formal name is SmartStop Self Storage REIT. It just isn't currently traded on a public stock exchange. This isn't uncommon -- REITs can be publicly traded, public and not traded, or private investment vehicles.
SmartStop is the 10th largest self-storage operator in the United States, with 155 properties either owned or managed on a third-party basis. In all, the company's portfolio consists of about 11.9 million square feet of rentable storage space spread amongst 105,000 units. The properties are located in 19 different U.S. states, and the company also has a significant footprint in the Toronto market. The portfolio has particularly high concentrations along both coasts and in the Great Lakes region as well as in Texas.
Why now?
We've seen a surge in IPO activity over the past year or so, and that's especially true in industries that are performing well. For example, record low mortgage rates have led to an explosion in refinancing activity, and as a result we've seen several major mortgage companies decide to pull the trigger on their IPOs.
The same is true in the storage industry, and we're seeing just how resilient and in-demand storage facilities are. Just to name one example, Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), one of the largest players in the space, recently reported same-store revenue growth of nearly 15% in the second quarter.
SmartStop's recent results have been quite impressive as well. In the second quarter of 2021, the company reported same-store revenue and NOI growth of 21.5% and 28.7%, respectively. Occupancy in the portfolio reached 96.3% at the end of the second quarter, the highest level in the company's history. In short, SmartStop's business is very strong right now.
Other self-storage operators have reported strong results as well, and this has been a major catalyst for their stock prices. There are currently four major self-storage REITs in the market, and all have handily beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
|Company
|1-Year Total Return
|Life Storage
|87.7%
|Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR)
|79.4%
|CubeSmart (NASDAQ: CUBE)
|75.7%
|Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)
|69.8%
|S&P 500 Index
|33.4%
The Millionacres bottom line
Going public at a time when not only is the business strong but stock prices are performing very well throughout the industry as well certainly makes a lot of sense. After all, a central goal of an IPO is to raise capital, and self-storage valuations are very high right now. To be sure, we don't know officially if SmartStop is going to go through with an IPO this year, but it would certainly make sense if it did.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.