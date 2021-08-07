ResEx: A New Prescription for Boosting Tenant Retention

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Replacing a tenant can cost a lot of money -- according to a new report, about $4,000 actually. And that makes doing what you can to keep a good tenant happy and in place worth the investment, or at least looking into what exactly that investment might be.
The report, from Zego, a digital management platform for landlords and property associations, provides some direction by focusing on resident experience management.
Zego calls that ResEx and, in a recent blog, defines it this way: "ResEx is the process of improving renter touchpoints to deliver remarkable living experiences. Multifamily communities are increasingly making it a priority because it keeps resident retention rates high."
By this calculation, 18 months to recover the cost of losing a resident
Good ResEx helps keep costs down. Combine advertising and marketing costs with unit repairs, concessions, and lost rent and the total cost of turnover per rental unit averages $3,850, Zego says in its blog.
The proptech firm's blog says:
The impact of turnover is steep. Especially if you think about the amount of time it takes to recover the costs from a unit turn. Say, for example, are able to find a new resident willing to pay $200 more per month. It's still going to take you 19 months ($3,850/$200) to recover the cost of losing the resident. That's over a year and a half!
The 'State of Resident Experience Management'
The blog itself draws from a 78-page report titled "State of Resident Experience Management," drawn from multiple sources, including 700 surveys with managers of multifamily apartments, and downloadable here.
The highline takeaways from the report include:
- Offering a modern living experience is the most important component of resident experience management (ResEx).
- The majority of churn drivers are controllable by management.
- Sense of community continues to be a value driver for residents.
- Managers are planning to provide more digital options across key resident touchpoints.
- Managers' and residents' communication preferences are not aligned.
So many ways to streamline and boost the experience
The report then drills down into such areas as streamlining -- which inherently includes digitizing when possible -- such things as the move-in process, including pet, vehicle, and visitor registration. Then it adds in managing ongoing touchpoints such as unit access, smart home devices, rent and utility payments, and amenity reservations.
Other suggestions include arranging special discounts from local shops and services, and high-touch features such as social and holiday events and decorations and emergency communications.
Finally, landlords should make the lease renewal and move-out process as streamlined as possible, too. After all, as the Zego blog points out, by far most tenants do their research online, and that includes reviews, which matter a lot when people are making their exit, too.
The Millionacres bottom line: Happy residents make for happy landlords
Evolving priorities have made retention trickier than ever, Zego says, making the resident experience a major new focus.
Here's a benchmark: The report says the average industry retention rate is 58%, with top performers hitting 65%. These findings are pretty much from large multifamily operations -- the kind often found in the portfolios of residential REITs (real estate investment trusts) -- but the lessons also apply to the individual real estate investor who might have just a handful of units.
The report says: "While residents once prized amenities, now they heavily value convenience, connections within the community, and meaningful living experiences. In other words, their decision to renew is often determined by how the community makes them feel."
And keeping them occupied and the rent coming in every month can feel pretty good.
