Republic Raises $150 Million: What This Means for Its Real Estate Efforts

Republic continues to raise money to bolster its efforts to democratize access to private investments and digital assets. It recently completed its $150 million Series B funding round, giving it more capital to expand.

Here's how this additional funding might impact real estate investors.

Big-time backers for its mission

Republic continues to raise money from investors to expand its offerings. Leading its latest round was Valor Equity Partners, known for its early investments in SpaceX and Tesla. Other notable names are returning Series A investors Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, Tribe Capital, CoinFund, and Motley Fool Ventures. In addition, several Wall Street companies joined this latest round, as did some overseas institutional investors.

These investors all see a bright future for Republic as it continues to open access to private investing and digital assets to more investors. Republic now has a family of companies under its umbrella, featuring a multi-asset retail investment platform -- including real estate crowdfunding platform Republic Real Estate -- a private capital division, and a blockchain consultancy arm.

Republic intends on using the capital it raised this round to expand geographically and develop new investing products. It also plans to continue scaling and anchoring its position as an innovative investment company.

Bringing liquidity to the private market

Republic said it could use some of this cash infusion to build a secondary market for digital securities. It would be like a stock market for the digital assets that investors can buy on its platform, including real estate.

One of the issues with private real estate investments is that they're illiquid, meaning investors can't readily sell them if they need cash. Republic wants to make it possible for investors to buy and sell these assets whenever they want, instead of having to wait for a liquidity event (i.e., a sale of the underlying asset).

For example, one of the current products Republic Real Estate focuses on is CityFunds. In partnership with real estate platform Nada, Republic launched three CityFunds earlier this year, focused on three fast-growing cities: Dallas; Austin, Texas; and Miami. These CityFunds will invest in single-family rental homes (SFRs) and Nada's Homeshares product, which allows homeowners to unlock the equity of their homes by selling a piece of it to investors. That combination positions CityFund investors to benefit from rising rental rates and home values in the target city.

Republic envisions its CityFunds being like an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on a city. That includes a liquidity component where investors can buy and sell their interests of a CityFund on a secondary marketplace. That would enable investors to sell their interest if they wanted to take an early profit or needed the cash.

The lack of liquidity is one of the biggest drawbacks to private real estate investing. While most private real estate deals have a targeted holding period and an exit strategy, investors can't bank on the sponsor delivering on that plan. Market conditions change, and other unforeseen events can happen that might significantly impact the exit timeline.

Meanwhile, sometimes an exit isn't the best outcome for all investors. Continuing to hold a property for the long term might produce better returns than the currently available reinvestment options. That's where a secondary market could help. It could provide liquidity to investors who need it while allowing others to continue holding.

Building a better platform for the private investing marketplace

Republic wants to increase access to private investment opportunities. One of the steps it hopes to take is eventually building a secondary marketplace where investors can buy and sell these digital interests. That will provide liquidity to those who need it while allowing new investors to participate in an opportunity's future upside potential. Thanks to its latest funding round, Republic now has the capital to invest in innovations like that to make private investing open to even more people.

Disclosure: Matt DiLallo has made investments on the Republic Real Estate Platform.