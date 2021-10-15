Arizona Real Estate Broker-Investor Sues Everyone for Antitrust Violations

It’s a tale as old as time -- or at least as old as the Internet Data Exchange (IDX): listing agent lists a property, buyer’s agent advertises the property to their potential buyers, all Hell breaks out. Since the digitizing and sharing of real estate listings in the early 2000s, controversy has raged about whose name should be on the listings being advertised.

The IDX was meant as a final solution to this problem: If you agreed to share listings as a part of this MLS service, everybody knew the deal. Listings on your website put your name front and center, and the listing broker was somewhere on the page, but probably not as easy to see or find. You’re paying the bill, after all, and that listing broker can do the same with your listings, so what’s the big deal?

Grady Hillis versus everybody

Grady Hillis of Grady Hillis Realty in Lakeside, Arizona, seems to think it’s a pretty big deal where his name appears on digital listings, and he has filed a lawsuit against not only his local MLS, but also the National Association of Realtors, the Arizona Association of Realtors, and the makers of the Supra lockboxes most Realtors use.

Hillis’ lawsuit alleges antitrust violations related to the MLS and IDX systems, including rules that don’t allow "the disclosure of personal broker or agent information in the public remarks of listings including, but not limited to, names, phone numbers, social media accounts." (The public remarks section of a listing is generally meant for short listing descriptions that are viewable to the general public.)

And he’s absolutely right that this is in the rules of his MLS. I looked it up myself.

Section 2.22 of the Rules and Regulations of the Multiple Listing Service provided by White Mountain Association of Realtors (WMAR) states, among other things, that "Information in the Public Remarks field shall be limited to information describing or marketing the listed property …" It goes on to list additional things that are inappropriate for this field, such as "any references to the occupants of the property, lockbox codes, gate codes, cobrokerage information or selling agent bonus information." This was last updated in 2015.

Section 17.3.7 discusses the IDX part of the system, which is what allows other agents to display Hillis’ listings on their websites. It states that "any IDX display controlled by a participant must clearly identify the name of the brokerage firm under which they operate in a readily visible color and typeface." The last time this was amended was in 2013.

Other complaints from Hillis include that the MLS rules "prohibit an owner/seller of their home from placing their own for sale sign on their property." However, Section 2.2 deals with this issue while outlining the types of listings allowed on the MLS. Although most MLS systems prefer exclusive right to sell listing contracts, they also allow something called exclusive agency listing contracts.

"The exclusive agency listing also authorizes the listing broker, as exclusive agent, to offer cooperation and compensation on blanket unilateral bases, but also reserves to the seller the general right to sell the property on an unlimited or restrictive basis," so this section goes.

The complaint against Supra is equally incompletely considered, alleging that the lockbox manufacturer "is operating under the direction of one of the other Defendants." However, the complaint never fully decides if Supra is a puppet of the NAR or simply a long-time vendor.

The Millionacres bottom line

The fact is that Hillis has been a Realtor since 1998, and yet he’s just now filing this antitrust complaint because time was running out. As he told Inman, "in order to meet a statute of limitations deadline, he’d had a friend file the lawsuit before Hillis went out of town for a few weeks." His complaints go back to 2005… what’s he been up to for the last 16 years?

Certainly, it can take time for change to be made, and attempts to do so with something like the MLS can be cumbersome, but waiting until the statute of limitations is nearly up to take action smells like something else entirely. (Rhymes with “$5 million trash cab.”)

The fact is that Hillis can participate in the real estate market without participating in the IDX, or even being a part of the MLS, should he choose to. Article VI, Section 6.1, Note 3 of the WMAR rules specifically mentions payment division for non-MLS participants (it states that it won’t make rules about how you’re going to do your split as a member listing agent with non-participants).

He can go out and find his own leads, he can market his own property, he can make his own rules. He’s free to do it at any time. This is just as much an antitrust case as the case that REX Real Estate is pursuing, to which NAR President Charlie Oppler responded:

"REX continues to make unfounded claims and attempt hollow legal maneuvers then rehash those in the media to make up for its business shortcomings. A federal judge warned REX in a published opinion to stop making false accusations because it is 'neither persuasive nor remotely accurate.'"

"In REX’s case against Zillow and how it displays MLS properties versus non-MLS properties, REX is trying to argue they should take benefits of local broker organizations without contributing to them. That’s not about NAR but it is about someone trying to freeload."

Not my words, but if the shoe fits…