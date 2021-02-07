Port Congestion: How Worried Should Investors Be?

For the past year, whenever we couldn't get, do, or buy something, we blamed it on COVID-19. Now that the pandemic is waning, we still can't buy many things, or if we can, they're more expensive. This runs the gamut from Peloton bicycles to any product with a computer chip to avocados. Why?

The answer is usually because there's a supply chain problem, and that's often due to port congestion. The problem is so big that the National Retail Federation (NRF) is demanding the White House do something about it. Otherwise, retail sales will suffer this year, and with that, the broader economy suffers too.

The problem

A survey conducted by the NRF found that a ginormous 97% of retailers have been impacted by port congestion, which causes delays in getting products. About two-thirds of retailers report experiencing delays of about two to three weeks. That's slower than the Pony Express, which could deliver mail from the Great Plains to California in 10 days.

COVID-19 lockdowns changed consumer behavior, and that put a strain on business-as-usual operations. For example, the demand for home entertainment gear exploded, which created logjams, which slowed the entire supply chain process.

The answer (or nonanswer)

The Biden administration, while acknowledging there's a problem, basically says that because the economy was shut down during COVID-19, it can't just be flipped back on.

If, as an investor, that answer leaves you feeling a tad dissatisfied regarding alleviating any concerns you might have about investing in retail, you're not alone. Many people want answers as to what caused this massive logistics fiasco and what is going to be done about it now that it's happened.

Possible solutions

The Biden's administration infrastructure spending bill would address part of the problem by earmarking $17 billion for coastal ports. The holdup is what the rest of the "infrastructure" bill would include, as the total price tag would be $1.2 trillion (down from $2.3 trillion). For this reason, the Biden administration refers to the plan as the American Jobs Plan since most of the money will not go toward infrastructure in the classic sense -- roads, bridges, and ports -- and would go instead toward other things.

No easy fixes

Another issue causing port congestion, besides old infrastructure, is on the U.S. side: labor relations, a chronic, toxic problem within our ports. Contract negotiations are fraught with contentiousness. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledges the labor-management difficulties, and so far, has only this to say: There are no "easy fixes."

Lower productivity at U.S. ports is the result. Chinese ports, for example, do the same job in half the time as U.S. ports, and they stay open for business 24/7, compared with 16 hours a day at LA-Long Beach.

The Millionacres bottom line

With responses such as the supply chain "can't just be flipped back on," and there are no "easy fixes," investors in retail can't be jumping for joy just yet. Everyone agrees there's a supply chain problem and congestion at our ports. But there's no telling how much longer this will last, since there doesn't yet seem to be any clear solutions as to how to tackle the problems. The executive director at Port of Los Angeles Gene Seroka thinks the congestion problem will continue for at least six more months.