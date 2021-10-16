Non-Traded REITs Hitting New Records: Investor Takeaway

Investors poured a record $3.69 billion into non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) in August, according to investment bank Robert A. Stanger and Co. That continued the sector's record-smashing year, which has already seen it raise more money through August than in its best full year.

Here's a look at what's driving investors to plow capital into the sector and what these REITs are doing with their massive inflows.

A record-smashing year

August marked the third straight month that investors purchased more than $3 billion of shares in non-traded REITs. As a result, the sector has already raised $21.3 billion this year, surpassing the record of $19.6 billion set in 2013. Robert A. Stanger sees the sector's sales topping $35 billion this year at the current pace.

The biggest recipient of these inflows is Blackstone Group's (NYSE: BX) non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, or BREIT. The entity has raised a massive $14.8 billion through August, including $2.44 billion that month alone.

Meanwhile, Starwood Capital's Starwood Real Estate Income Trust (SREIT) is also having a great year. After raising $647 million in August, SREIT has raised $3.58 billion this year. Other notables include Black Creek Group, owned by Ares, which has raised $1.12 billion this year; followed by FS Investments and Nuveen, which have raised $432 million and $387 million, respectively.

The biggest driver of the sector's record-breaking year is retail investors seeking to put capital to work in real estate outside of the stock market. They're increasingly turning to alternatives like non-traded REITs managed by private equity heavyweights and crowdfunding platforms to diversify their investment portfolio and reduce its correlation to the stock market.

Putting the windfall to work

These record-breaking inflows have given non-traded REITs the capital to make acquisitions. BREIT's huge haul has enabled it to go on a headline-grabbing shopping spree, including these notable deals:

Overall, Blackstone has been busy putting investor capital to work across various themes. It looks for fast-growing real estate market segments that benefit from long-term tailwinds. Those factors should drive above-average rental growth and increase the value of these properties.

Meanwhile, SREIT has also made several acquisitions across various property types, though most of its deals are smaller portfolios instead of large-scale corporate transactions. For example, it bought an industrial real estate portfolio in the Denver area for $393 million in April. It also purchased an office portfolio in Atlanta for $135 million in February, an affordable housing portfolio in the Southeast in May for $251 million, and an industrial portfolio in Italy for $84 million in August.

The REIT also made some investments in the beaten-down hospitality sector, buying a hotel in Denmark and providing a loan to two Blackstone affiliates to facilitate their acquisition of a holiday company in the U.K.

As long as capital continues flowing into non-traded REITs, they'll keep putting it to work on acquisitions. These huge inflows give non-traded REITs a competitive advantage over their publicly traded peers since they're raising this equity capital at lower costs. That means they can pay more to buy properties while earning a similar return. That's leading one activist investor to push an underperforming REIT to consider selling so that it can cash in on the capital-raising success of non-traded REITs.

Set up for continued success

Retail investors are increasingly looking to put capital to work in alternative investments to reduce their exposure to the stock market's daily gyrations. That's benefiting non-traded REITs, which are seeing record-smashing inflows. This low-cost funding allows these REITs to gobble up commercial real estate, positioning them to deliver attractive returns for their investors. It also sets the sector up for continued growth, since those returns should draw more investors to pour capital into the less volatile private real estate market.