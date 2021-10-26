My Journey With Realty Income: Why You Should Invest

Realty Income (NYSE: O) was the first real estate investment trust, or REIT, that I ever added to my stock portfolio. Not only that, since I first bought shares in an IRA years ago, I've added to my position many times along the way and haven't sold a single share. I plan on holding on to my Realty Income stock, and growing my position, until long after my retirement (and I'm 40).

Here's an overview of why I like Realty Income's business so much, what kind of performance I expect going forward, and what investors should keep in mind before buying.

Realty Income's business is designed for steady growth and income

Realty Income is a net lease REIT that focuses on single-tenant retail properties. But there are three specific types of retail businesses that make up the bulk of the 6,700 properties in the Realty Income portfolio:

Nondiscretionary: Businesses that sell things people need, such as drugstores and home improvement stores, tend to hold up very well during recessions and have little competition from e-commerce retailers.

Discount-oriented: Businesses like warehouse clubs sell products at low prices even the largest e-commerce giants can't match.

Not only is the portfolio well-insulated from recessions and e-commerce, but the triple net lease structure is designed for predictable income. Tenants sign long-term leases (usually over 10 years) and are responsible for the variable costs of property ownership, such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance. These leases typically have annual rent increases known as escalators built right in.

In short, all Realty Income has to do is put a high-quality tenant in place and enjoy years of predictable, growing income.

The proof is in the numbers

Here's how this slow-and-steady growth model has translated into real-world returns. Since its 1994 NYSE listing, Realty Income has delivered a 15.1% annualized total return to investors. To put this into perspective, a $10,000 investment in Realty Income at the time of its listing would be worth about $750,000 today.

What's more, Realty Income has paid 615 consecutive monthly dividends, dating back decades before its public listing, and has increased its monthly dividend for 96 quarters in a row.

Can Realty Income keep delivering?

It's also worth noting that many investors are concerned about Realty Income's ability to deliver this level of performance for the next 25 years and beyond. After such incredible performance (and with a portfolio of 6,700 properties), it's certainly a valid concern.

However, it's far too early to be worried about Realty Income's ability to grow. The net lease real estate market in the United States is estimated to be about $4 trillion in existing property value, and Realty Income's market cap is less than $28 billion today. Of this $4 trillion in real estate, just 4% of it is owned by all publicly traded REITs combined. And if you include Europe, where Realty Income also operates, the addressable market size increases to $8 trillion.

Risk and other factors to be aware of

As a final thought, no stock capable of market-beating returns for more than a quarter-century is without risk, and Realty Income is certainly not an exception. To be sure, the company's business model I described earlier makes it less risky than most other stocks, but it isn't exactly risk-free.

For example, while most of its tenants aren't vulnerable to e-commerce headwinds or recessions, that isn't universally true. Just to name a few, theater operators AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and Regal are both among Realty Income's top 10 tenants, and we saw what the COVID-19 pandemic did to the movie business.

REITs like Realty Income also tend to be quite sensitive to interest rates, at least on a short-term basis. Without getting too deep into the reasons, rising interest rates is typically a negative catalyst for high-dividend stocks, so if rates were to rise rapidly, it could pressure the stock.

Having said that, I've written before that Realty Income could be the best all-around dividend stock in the entire stock market, and I stand by that statement. The company offers long-term investors a combination of income, growth, and predictability that is very tough to find anywhere else.