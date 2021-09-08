More Agents, More Mortgages: RE/MAX Plans for Ongoing Growth

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
With more real estate agents than ever before in the United States (there are over 1.5 million Realtors at last count), it's not surprising that every publicly traded real estate brokerage is talking about agent count in their second-quarter earnings. RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) is no exception. It reported that its total agent count was up 6.3% to 140,201 agents.
In a strong real estate market, the equation is simple: More agents equals more transactions equals more revenue. RE/MAX adds yet another layer: A lot of its revenue comes from franchise fees and dues. RE/MAX saw total revenue of $77.2 million, with net income of $5.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.27.
But there's more to the RE/MAX story that could help it continue to see growth even as the market cools.
Let's build a mortgage giant
You may be noticing a trend in real estate brokerage earnings. As much as we talk about agent count, transaction sides, and transaction volume, we're also increasingly talking about mortgages. RE/MAX's mortgage brand, Motto Mortgages, is growing by leaps and bounds. Open offices have increased by over 32% year over year to 168, and the franchising demand for Motto is expanding at a brisk pace. It got out of the gate quickly around four years ago as the first national mortgage franchisor and did almost $2.5 billion in loan volume in 2020.
Part of what is helping Motto grow is last year's acquisition of wemlo, a third-party loan mortgage processor start-up. While Motto is still running at a loss as it scales, it's expected to eventually be a strong source of revenue for RE/MAX.
The Canada factor
We don't do a lot of talking about the Canadian real estate market on Millionacres, but our neighbor to the north has been going through a massive increase in prices, especially in Toronto and Vancouver. This is a huge benefit to RE/MAX, which is the top residential brokerage in Canada.
The most recent data from the Canadian Real Estate Association saw the national average sale price rise 25.9% year over year in June. Sales are now down 25% from their peak, but this is still a very active market. RE/MAX's purchase of RE/MAX INTEGRA, which was finalized in July, will bring over 12,000 more Canadian agents into the fold.
RE/MAX is happy, but is the market listening?
There are four main things to know about the current housing market:
- Prices are historically high.
- Inventory is low.
- Homes are selling fast.
- Interest rates are low.
Change any one of those factors, and the others start to shift as well. But a bit more inventory isn't a bad thing. In fact, RE/MAX sees a balanced market as a positive.
Because of its acquisition of RE/MAX INTEGRA, the company is raising its guidance to forecast revenue from $321 million to $336 million, up from $300 million to $310 million. This should be good news, but from an investor perspective, RE/MAX's stock price is a little disappointing even in this strong residential market.
Investors as a whole tend to reward companies that are considered disruptors, such as eXp World Holdings, which has seen its share price accelerate rapidly. The market's mind may shift as the Motto mortgage network grows and RE/MAX continues to make smart, tech-focused acquisitions.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.