More Agents, More Mortgages: RE/MAX Plans for Ongoing Growth

With more real estate agents than ever before in the United States (there are over 1.5 million Realtors at last count), it's not surprising that every publicly traded real estate brokerage is talking about agent count in their second-quarter earnings. RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX) is no exception. It reported that its total agent count was up 6.3% to 140,201 agents.

In a strong real estate market, the equation is simple: More agents equals more transactions equals more revenue. RE/MAX adds yet another layer: A lot of its revenue comes from franchise fees and dues. RE/MAX saw total revenue of $77.2 million, with net income of $5.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.27.

But there's more to the RE/MAX story that could help it continue to see growth even as the market cools.

Let's build a mortgage giant

You may be noticing a trend in real estate brokerage earnings. As much as we talk about agent count, transaction sides, and transaction volume, we're also increasingly talking about mortgages. RE/MAX's mortgage brand, Motto Mortgages, is growing by leaps and bounds. Open offices have increased by over 32% year over year to 168, and the franchising demand for Motto is expanding at a brisk pace. It got out of the gate quickly around four years ago as the first national mortgage franchisor and did almost $2.5 billion in loan volume in 2020.

Part of what is helping Motto grow is last year's acquisition of wemlo, a third-party loan mortgage processor start-up. While Motto is still running at a loss as it scales, it's expected to eventually be a strong source of revenue for RE/MAX.