Mall Visits Down in September: What's in Store for the Rest of 2021?

Last year, malls experienced a massive decline in foot traffic as consumers stayed away from stores due to COVID-related concerns. Things picked up during the summer, though, as a drop in COVID-19 cases made consumers more comfortable with the idea of shopping in person.

But mall visits began to quiet back down in August in conjunction with the delta variant surge. And in September, that trend continued, with visits to top-tier malls dropping 6.5% from September 2019 and visits to outdoor malls down 5% over the same period, per analytics firm Placer.ai.

Clearly, a continuous decline in foot traffic is the last thing real estate investors want to see. Mall REITs, or real estate investment trusts, need to close out 2021 on a strong note to recover from 2020. But will mall visits continue to trend downward? At this point, things could actually go either way. Here's the case for either scenario.

Why mall traffic could pick up

Without a crystal ball, it's hard to know what consumer behavior will look like as far as mall visits are concerned. While COVID-19 cases are still popping up, the recent surge seems to have calmed down a bit in some hot spots. And that could make consumers more comfortable with the idea of entering malls.

Plus, the holidays are coming, and many people may choose to do their shopping in person. And with retail sales expected to rise up to 9% this holiday season, it's fair to assume that some of that will be attributable to in-store purchases.

Why mall traffic may decline

Though malls could enjoy a nice uptick in foot traffic as 2021 progresses, there's also reason to believe that may not happen. For one thing, COVID concerns could keep people away, especially as the weather gets colder and outdoor mall visits become trickier and less appealing.

Furthermore, adopted pandemic habits may prompt consumers to stay out of malls and buy things on their laptops and phones instead. Many people did the bulk of their holiday shopping online last year and may have no problem doing so again.

Finally, supply chain and shipping issues could limit store inventory -- a problem retailers are already worried about. Retailers could end up having a lot of trouble stocking their shelves, which could make for a frustrating shopping experience for consumers on a whole. But in light of that, some shoppers may have an easier time procuring the items they need online than running from store to store. And that lack of inventory alone could keep people out of malls.

The bottom line

We don't know if mall visits will continue to decline as 2021 progresses, but it's fair to brace for that possibility. Still, things could turn around in 2022 if supply chain issues resolve themselves and the pandemic becomes better controlled.

Mall REIT investors should try to stay positive even in the face of another volatile number of months. And who knows? Holiday shoppers may end up flocking to stores at pre-pandemic levels, resulting in a nice boost for malls in the near term.