KKR Is Betting on Self-Storage Real Estate: Should You?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
KKR (NYSE: KKR) recently revealed that it made some more self-storage investments. It's the latest move by the private-equity giant to expand into this segment, where it sees a lot of opportunities.
Here's a closer look at the deal and why KKR likes the self-storage sector.
Bulking up its storage portfolio
KKR purchased five self-storage properties with 3,884 units. It paid $92 million across two separate transactions with different sellers. Of note, these recently renovated or constructed properties were all in fast-growing Sun Belt markets, including Atlanta (two properties), Phoenix (two properties), and Orlando, Florida (one property).
These investments will expand the investment firm's self-storage portfolio. KKR made its first self-storage investment in July, buying three properties with 1,800 units in the high-growth markets of Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. KKR paid $36 million for those recently built properties in deals with two separate sellers.
Why self-storage?
KKR commented on both deals in press releases, providing insight into why it's investing in self-storage. Roger Morales, KKR partner and head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas, commented on the initial deal, stating: "We believe that the self-storage sector exhibits strong supply-demand fundamentals and has appealing long-term dynamics, including resiliency through economic cycles. We expect to continue to grow our self-storage footprint through 2021 and into 2022."
Meanwhile, Ben Brudney, director in the Real Estate Group, made nearly identical comments about the most recent deal, saying: "We continue to believe that the self-storage sector is experiencing strong demand tailwinds and represents an asset class with attractive long-term fundamentals and resiliency through cycles. We are focused on continued expansion of our self-storage footprint through 2021 and into 2022."
Those comments make it quite clear that KKR expects to keep betting on self-storage by making additional investments. Notably, the investment giant seems to be focusing on recently built/renovated properties in high-growth Sun Belt markets. These properties should experience the highest demand as more people move into those cities. That should drive strong rental growth rates, making these potentially high-returning investments.
How to join KKR in self-storage investing
Investors who want to join KKR in investing in the lucrative self-storage sector have several options. The easiest way is to purchase shares of a self-storage REIT, which are open to all investors. The sector has generated strong returns for investors, with self-storage REITs producing an average 488% total return over the past decade. Investors have several excellent options, including Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), which like KKR, focuses on high-growth markets, with 60% of its stores in the Sun Belt region.
In addition, accredited investors (those with a high income or net worth) could consider using a crowdfunding platform to invest directly in a self-storage property or a real estate investment fund focused on self-storage. Meanwhile, those with access to capital could consider buying a self-storage property or developing one from the ground up, though that would be risky as a first investment in the space.
An attractive sector
Self-storage has historically been an excellent space for real estate investors. It tends to be recession-resistant, generates lots of cash flow, and benefits from short-term leases, allowing operators to reprice rents monthly as the market allows. These factors have helped self-storage investors earn strong returns over the years. That's leading KKR to dive deeper into the space and why other real estate investors should consider following their lead.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month. Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.