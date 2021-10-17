It's All Relative: Zillow Sees Moderating Home Value Hikes in 2022

Well, it's the time of year when predictions are about to fall like so many leaves from the trees. So let's get started with one of the heavyweights, at least when it comes to residential real estate.

We're here to tell you that Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) expects home values to grow "only" 11.7% between August 2021 and August 2022. I put the quotation marks around "only" because that's still a pretty hefty hike. But it's way less than the 19.9% year-over-year gain the online marketplace giant expects to report when 2021 concludes in about 10 weeks.

Those numbers are from the Zillow August 2021-August 2022 Home Value & Sales Forecast. The same prognosticators expect year-over-year growth in value to actually hit 20.1% this coming January, and that's after revising downward a tad their August-to-November price hike to 4.7% from the 5.2% in July-October, and its 12-month growth projections -- that 11.7% mentioned above -- from 12.1% growth from July 2020-July 2021.

"The small downward revisions were influenced, in part, by recently slowing monthly home value appreciation and continued increases in inventory that should contribute to a modest rebalancing in the market between buyers and sellers," the Zillow economists said in the report. "The home value forecast was also influenced by the possibility of rising mortgage interest rates over the longer-term, which may serve to slightly dampen growth in housing prices."

'Typical value of homes' seen jumping from $303,288 to $338,000 in just 12 months

The Zillow Home Value Index most recently pegged the "typical value of homes in the United States" at $303,288 on Aug. 31. Its economists expect that to grow to $338,000 at that point next year.

In an Oct. 11 article, Fortune takes a look at the same numbers and calls the Zillow projections "very bullish." It notes that, for instance, CoreLogic and Freddie Mac foresee increases of 2.2% and 5.3%, respectively, in the next 12 months.

That's a far cry from the double-digit jump projected by Zillow. "Home price appreciation is difficult to forecast, but we expect home price growth to slow down from historic highs," Zillow economist Chris Glynn told Fortune about a market that his company says is transitioning from "white hot" to just "red hot."

The Millionacres bottom line

Supply lagging demand just continues to boost prices, and that demand buoys value, which isn't exactly the same thing as prices, of course. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) says the U.S. median price right now is $356,700, a good bit higher than the $303,288 "typical value" reported by Zillow.

Either way, as the Fortune piece points out, we're still in the middle of that huge generation of millennials moving through their peak homebuying years.

So that blunt-force demographic fact would seem to be reason enough to expect demand to challenge supply for some years to come, as the vicissitudes of interest rate, employment, and wage trends buffet from the margins.

All this means more opportunity for real estate investors to profit from smart choices, whether it's flipping or renting or calling the place home. You just have to find the right place at the right price. Easily said, right?