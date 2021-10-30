Is the School of Whales Legit?

Miami's School of Whales is one of the latest commodities in the investment world, but it is not your ordinary institution of higher learning. In fact, it isn't a school at all but rather a real estate investment crowdfunding platform.

The founders of the School of Whales gave the company such a clever name as a sort of play on words. A group of whales is called a school, and high rollers in the investment world are called whales -- and there you have it: the School of Whales. Kind of witty, if I must say so myself.

The mission for the fintech start-up that launched in 2017 is to create an easy-to-use and easy-to-join platform that allows investors to join with a little as $500. While you may invest as little as $500, you also have the opportunity to add funds to the initial investment by setting up recurring investments on the platform.

The company presents this as an alternative to adding money to your weekly savings account. If you are interested in signing up, the School of Whales accepts personal or corporate accounts (LLCs, C Corps, S Corps, Trusts, and LLPs).

Since the projects are crowdsourced, the School of Whales creates opportunities for the nontraditional real estate investor to hop into a market that could deliver high yields. The platform even allows individuals to project their potential return on investment using an investment calculator.

In addition to the potential for receiving major returns, investors are given the opportunity to invest in real estate projects that matter. The School of Whales allows investors to engage in socially conscious investing by focusing on projects that contribute to the betterment of society.

This may sound too good to be true, but it absolutely is not. So, if you have a social conscience and are interested in investing in large-scale real estate, the School of Whales may just be the platform for you.

Is this platform beneficial?

Investment decisions are 100% an individual choice, but this platform might be just what investors who have not had the opportunity to invest in large-scale real estate projects have been waiting for.

Large-scale real estate projects have been reserved for institutional and accredited investors, but the School of Whales has created a way for the ordinary Joe or Jane to break into the market.

The School of Whales also offers the assurance that investors will get paid first. Once the property begins to generate revenue, the investor will receive an annualized 8% return. The remaining 92% of the profits will be divided between investors and the school: The investors will receive 80%, and the School of Whales will receive 20%.

Investment project underway

The School of Whales has moved forward with its very first revitalization project, which will be completed on Miami's historic 1936 Walgreens building. The old building will be renamed Julia and Henry's after Miami's own Julia Tuttle (developer) and Henry Flagler (railroad tycoon). It is estimated that this expenditure will bring approximately 750 new jobs and an estimated 800,000 visitors per year.

In addition to Julia and Henry's, the School of Whales has two other projects currently in the underwriting process: the Republic Tower and the Dale Hotel.

With funding and projects already underway, the School of Whales is definitely legitimate and may be worth your while if you are interested.

The Millionacres bottom line

Breaking into nontraditional markets can be difficult if you do not have the credit line or access to cash. The School of Whales has come along to make the investment experience different for the ordinary Joe and Jane, and all on an easy-to-use platform.