Is Safehold Risky?

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT. But it isn't anything like what you're likely used to when you think of a REIT. That changes the risk characteristics in a very big way, but it also changes some other things, too. So here's why Safehold could be the safest REIT you've ever heard of -- and why it probably won't interest most investors, at least not right now.

So, what exactly is it?

Most REITs own properties, like apartments or office buildings, that they rent out to lessees, passing much of the income they generate on to shareholders without getting taxed at the corporate level. They are a way to put money to work in institutional-level real estate without all of the work or money that would normally require. It's why dividend investors really like REITs and why they are particularly attractive if you own them in a Roth IRA.

Safehold breaks from this model in a very important way. This is because Safehold is a ground lease REIT -- it owns land, but it doesn't actually own the building on the land. What's notable here is that the land is a significant piece of the cost of an investment property, so breaking these two pieces up can actually be beneficial for the building owner. By selling this component to Safehold, a building owner can raise cash via what amounts to "permanent capital" because of the very long nature of ground leases.

It's almost like issuing very long-term bonds (up to 99 years in some cases). That money gets freed up to construct or upgrade a building, put more cash into investors' pockets, or to strengthen a corporate balance sheet.

The catch is, at the end of the lease, Safehold basically gets to own whatever is on top of its land. For a successful property, that suggests that signing a new ground lease, with the original company or a new one, will be fairly easy to do.

However, the really interesting thing is that Safehold doesn't actually care what's on its property. So if a new tenant wants to demolish the existing building and start from scratch, Safehold is still going to get its rent. And it will still own whatever new structure gets erected.

If Safehold buys well, it should end up with a very desirable collection of land parcels that will always have "something" on them. This is why it is highly focused on a small number of key markets, like New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

In fact, since the land will retain its value even if the building on top is demolished, you can argue that Safehold's value is safer than most REITs. This makes this particular REIT even more bond-like than the average real estate investment trust.

The problem with the story

At this point, conservative investors might be salivating at the opportunity to lock in a REIT with such a safe business model. There's one small problem. It is being priced like a bond, offering investors a tiny 0.95% dividend yield. That compares to a yield of 1.3% for the S&P 500 Index and 2.3% for the average REIT, using Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF as a proxy. In fact, you can find very well-run REITs with decades of annual dividend increases under their belts that yield upward of 5%.

To be fair, Safehold increased its dividend in 2019, 2020, and again already in 2021. So this relatively young REIT is working to prove it can be a consistent dividend grower. However, the growth so far has been, at best, modest.

Basically, across three dividend increases, the payment has gone from $0.15 per share per quarter to $0.17, or roughly 13%. That is about 4% a year, using back-of-the-envelope math. Not terrible, given that it slightly exceeds the historical 3% growth rate of inflation over time. But that's certainly not a massive figure when you take into consideration the low starting yield.

If what you're after is a true bond alternative, Safehold might be a solid option. Indeed, the addition of dividend growth gives it a leg up on bonds, which only offer static interest payments. However, if you are seeking out more material dividend growth or more income, Safehold won't be a good fit, even though its business model looks super safe. The other tradeoffs are just too great.

How safe is Safehold?

The answer, as with most things in investing, is "it depends." Yes, Safehold's general business model is as safe as you can probably get in real estate circles. However, with such a low yield and a relatively modest dividend growth rate, long-term dividend investors risk giving up a lot of appreciation potential if they buy this REIT. It really is more like a bond than what most REIT investors would likely find appealing.