Is Hudson Pacific Properties in Trouble?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is battling a big headwind these days. Many thought vaccines would put the pandemic in the rearview mirror by now, enabling companies to bring their employees back to the office this fall. Unfortunately, the delta variant is forcing companies to delay their return to office plans. With a return to the office up in the air, the office real estate investment trust's (REIT) occupancy level might be under pressure should tenants vacate their space when their leases expire.
Here's a look at whether that spells trouble for Hudson Pacific.
Starting to head in the right direction
Things were looking up for Hudson Pacific when it reported its second-quarter results in early August. CEO Victor Coleman stated at the time:
Our second-quarter performance remained strong. We saw growing momentum around a return to in-person work for most companies, which led to increased office leasing and production activity within our portfolio and markets. For the second quarter in a row, we signed over 500,000 square feet of office leases, which is in line with our long-term average activity, at healthy 12% cash rent spreads. We collected 99% of our contractual rents. We achieved same-store cash NOI growth of nearly 5% within our office portfolio.
As Coleman pointed out, market conditions were on the upswing in the second quarter. The REIT saw strong demand for space in its office buildings, enabling it to capture double-digit rental rate increases compared to the prior rates. Meanwhile, nearly all its tenants paid their rent on time, allowing the company to grow its income. That shows tenants fully expect to eventually return to the office in the future.
Headwinds remain (and grew stronger in recent weeks)
While most metrics trend in the right direction, several headwinds remain. The company's parking revenue hasn't recovered since many people continue to work remotely. In addition, it's experiencing some expense inflation. Because of those factors, FFO (funds from operations) continued to decline in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, office market conditions have taken a notable turn for the worse in recent weeks, given the flare-up of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. because of the highly infectious delta variant. That could negatively impact its office lease volume in the coming months. Hudson Pacific has office leases representing 4.4% of its annual base rent (ABR) expiring during the second half of this year. It might have to offer significant concessions to existing and prospective tenants to get them to sign leases. That suggests some potential trouble ahead for its office portfolio.
Hudson Pacific's hedge against the office uncertainty
Hudson Pacific's office portfolio will likely continue facing headwinds for some time. However, what's unique about the company is that it also has a large studio business that complements its office portfolio. The company formed a joint venture with private equity giant Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) to grow its studio business last year.
That portfolio is thriving these days. Colman noted in the second quarter press release that NOI grew "nearly 30% within our studio portfolio, the latter of which underscores the acceleration in production relative to the onset of the pandemic." Meanwhile, demand for studio space is growing, driven by streaming services pouring billions of dollars into producing new content. As a result, Hudson Pacific and Blackstone recently announced two deals to expand their studio platform.
They acquired a 91-acre site near London, which they plan to transform into one of the largest world-class film and television studio campuses. They envision it becoming a major new center for film, TV, and digital production. They're also developing the first large-scale, purpose-built studio in Los Angeles in over 20 years. The state-of-the-art, 240,000-square-foot project will include seven stages, along with production office and support space.
These projects will help grow its studio revenues in the future, reducing its reliance on offices to increase shareholder value. In addition, the company is working on other studio deals to grow that platform. On the second-quarter conference call, Coleman stated that the company is actively pursuing studio deals, including two marketed studio properties that are value-add investment opportunities. If the company can secure these and other studio transactions, they'll also help mute the impact of its office headwinds.
A bump in the road
There's no doubt that Hudson Pacific's office portfolio faces some headwinds, which have grown stronger in the past month. However, given its leasing volume this year, it seems clear that companies expect their employees will return to the office eventually. Meanwhile, Hudson Pacific is reducing its reliance on offices by growing its studio platform. Those factors suggest the REIT isn't in any long-term trouble.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.