Is Essential Properties Realty Trust in Trouble?

The pandemic has made the already challenging retail sector even tougher. Market conditions were so brutal last year that many retailers couldn't afford to pay their rent. And that spelled trouble for the sector's landlords, including many real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Retail REIT Essential Properties Trust (NYSE: ERPT) experienced this firsthand. Here's a look at whether that spells trouble for its investors.

A troubling year

Essential Properties Trust got off to a solid start in 2020, as its first-quarter results were consistent with prior quarters. However, "the second quarter presented an extremely challenging operating environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," CEO Pete Mavoides stated in the earnings release.

That was evident in its rental collection rate, which tumbled to 61% in April before improving to 87% by July. That weighed on its core funds from operations (FFO), which declined by 7% in the quarter. This uncertainty led the company to pull back on its growth strategy by making fewer acquisitions.

Market conditions started improving in Q3: The company's rental collection rate was 90% and rose to 91% in October. However, the overall decline kept the pressure on core FFO, which was down 3% year over year in the period. Still, the improving rental collection rate gave it the confidence to return to its growth strategy by ramping up its acquisition volume.

Conditions continued to improve by Q4. While core FFO declined by 19%, pushing it down 8% for the year, its rental collection rate continued to recover, allowing it to keep making new investments.

The troubles seem to be fading away

While 2020 was a tough year for the retail sector and Essential Properties Realty Trust, 2021 has been much better. The REIT's core FFO had increased by 14% through the first half of the year. Meanwhile, rental collections were back at their pre-pandemic levels, with the company essentially collecting 100% of the rent it billed in July.

In addition, Essential Properties Trust has continued growing its portfolio via acquisitions. It invested more than $410 million to purchase 168 properties through the first half of the year. Along with improving market conditions, those deals gave the company the confidence to increase its full-year core FFO forecast.

Another highlight of the first half of 2021 is that Essential Properties Trust achieved an investment-grade credit rating. That's a clear sign it's no longer in trouble. This rating will increase its access to low-cost capital so that it can continue expanding its portfolio.

The company took advantage of this opportunity in June, closing a $400 million public debt offering. The 10-year bonds carry a low 2.95% interest rate. It used a portion of the proceeds to refinance higher-cost notes that mature in 2023, saving some money on interest expenses.

The retail REIT also increased its dividend by 4.2% this year. Thanks to its improved portfolio performance, acquisition outlook, and increased guidance, the company had the confidence to give investors a raise.

In announcing the dividend increase, CEO Pete Movoides provided an optimistic outlook for the company: "Looking ahead, our well-positioned balance sheet, proven portfolio durability, and long-standing industry relationships continue to provide a solid foundation for generating compelling growth for shareholders."

No trouble at all

While Essential Properties Realty Trust faced some challenges in 2020, those have faded over the past few quarters. Because of that, the REIT returned to growth mode, including increasing its dividend. Add that to its improving credit profile, and this retail REIT's troubles seem to have all faded away.