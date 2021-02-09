Hurricane Ida's New Orleans Aftermath: 20-Plus Landlord Resources

It’s been days since Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast, and still, the majority of New Orleans is without power. Though many evacuated the city and remain out of harm’s way, the same can’t be said for the city’s real estate.

For landlords in the area, it’s a one-two punch -- with likely damage to their principal residence and their source of income as well.

While there’s certainly a long road ahead, the city, the federal government, and nonprofit organizations have already begun pitching in to help NOLA and its residents get back on their feet. If you’re a landlord in the city and need help getting your home, properties, and business on track in the coming weeks and months, these resources may be able to help.

Remediation and repair resources

If your property needs repairs, take pictures of the damage as soon as you can safely do so. You’ll then want to contact your insurance agent to report the damage and file a claim, both with your flood insurance and homeowners insurance policies. Head to FloodSmart.gov to learn more about the National Flood Insurance Program.

You should also read this FEMA brochure on cleanup and rebuilding, or you can connect with a FEMA mitigation specialist directly at 833-FEMA-4-US (833-336-2487).

If you have downed power lines, report them to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or a fire station in your community. To report downed trees, call 311 or visit NOLA.gov/311 (this website is currently down due to a fire at City Hall).

Financial resources

If you owe taxes to the IRS, the agency has extended its deadlines to Jan. 3, 2022, giving affected taxpayers at least a six-month break on payments. The extension applies to quarterly taxpayers and those who got an extension on their May 15 income tax filings.

Here are some other sources of financial assistance as well:

Apply for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Learn about Small Business Administration disaster loans by calling 916-735-1500 or emailing ​​FOCWAssistance@sba.gov.

Contact your mortgage servicer to discuss your hardship options. You should be able to go on a forbearance or deferment plan due to the storm.

Get free disaster recovery counseling through Money Management International.

There are also rental assistance programs if your tenants are struggling to make rent. Information is available at Ready.NOLA.gov, though, again, this website is currently down as of Sept. 1.

Food and water

Did you or your renters stay behind? There are resources for food and water you can tap, too. Here are the options in New Orleans proper:

Whole Foods Market (Veterans, Arabella Station, Broad Street locations)

Rouses Markets

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St.)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

Head to WDSU.com to see a full list of water and food resources in the extended New Orleans region, including Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. You can also call 211 or go to 211.org for guidance on resources in your community.

The bottom line

Help is out there. If you need disaster assistance recovering from Hurricane Ida, reach out to FEMA and stay tuned to local media. More resources should emerge as the days and weeks go on.