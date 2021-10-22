How Landlords Can Prepare Vacation Properties for Mosquito Season

If you have a vacation rental property somewhere in mosquito country, you may hear complaints about the little pests almost constantly. Creating a beautiful outdoor area for your guests to relax or play in can feel like a waste of time if mosquitoes make venturing outside miserable. And of course, mosquitoes aren't just annoying. They can be dangerous, too. Bites can become infected if you scratch too much, and mosquitoes can carry terrible diseases.

A screen room can be a great compromise, but what if you want your guests to be able to take full advantage of your property? Most people who live in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent know that keeping the yard well maintained can be a big help.

But beyond that, isn't it just part of nature, as out of your control as a thunderstorm? As it turns out, there are a few things you can do to make your property more mosquito-resistant.

Case in point: Disney World in Florida is a dream vacation destination for many families. It's not unusual for people to spend months planning their perfect trip, from breakfast with Mickey and friends to fireworks over Cinderella's castle. And you know what never spoils it? Mosquitoes. Despite the fact that the park was built in the middle of a swamp, families aren't beginning their day by dousing the kids in bug spray. But how is that possible?

It's a mosquito-free world after all

Let's explore what you can do to reduce the mosquito population at your property naturally, no poisons or bug zappers required. We'll take a peek behind the scenes to see how Disney World makes some of that magic happen, according to Reader's Digest. Then we'll look at how those tricks can be scaled down to make your vacation rental property more enjoyable year-round.

Eliminate standing water

Getting rid of any standing water mosquitoes can breed in is one of the top tips for eliminating them. For many, that means you shouldn't have buckets, birdbaths, or anything else around collecting stagnant water. That's all very important. But Disney World dials it up a notch by ensuring that all the water you see in the park is flowing at all times.

If you have a pond on your property, you can borrow this tip by installing a fountain to keep the water moving. You can even add lighting to give the property an ethereal ambiance in addition to mosquito protection 24/7. Pond fountain prices range widely, from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

You may not have a pond, but what about puddles? If heavy rain fills your yard with deep puddles that take a while to dry up, take pictures the next time it rains. Then you can buy bags of dirt or have loads of dirt brought in, depending on the extent of the problem, and you'll have a good idea of where to spread it to eliminate these potential mosquito nurseries.

Get strategic with landscaping

Birdbaths and ponds aren't the only sources of the water mosquitos breed in. Plants that collect water present the same problem. That makes it important to examine your current landscaping closely, ideally after significant rainfall. You'll want to replace any plants designed to gather water with something that lets the rain roll off easily.

All the landscaping at Disney World is selected with this guideline in mind. That's why you won't see any water lilies in the bodies of water throughout the park, pretty as they may be.

The Millionacres bottom line

To those who only battle mosquitos in the summer, the beginning of the holiday season may seem like a strange time to think about mosquitoes. Aren't they long gone? Here in the South, unfortunately, no. In fact, less intense sunlight to repel them combined with rainy season puddles often means mosquitoes are worse this time of year than they were all summer. Getting bit while trick-or-treating is nothing out of the ordinary here.

And sadly, once mosquitoes finally do disappear for the winter, they don't even give you time to miss them. They can start reemerging as early as February. So the next few months will be a good time to go ahead and figure out your game plan. That way, you can get some of these solutions in place without being eaten alive yourself in the process. Here's to fewer mosquitoes at your rental property in the new year!