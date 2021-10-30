How Do We Close the Gender Gap in Homeownership?

Over the last several decades, women have made great strides in every facet of life, dominated many industries, and broken many glass ceilings. This past year, the United States of America has even witnessed its very first female vice president, Kamala Harris, rise to the second highest office.

With so many hurdles conquered and so many fields mastered, and with so much economic ground gained, it is surprising that women continue to lag behind their male counterparts when it comes to the rate of homeownership.

Women and homeownership

To be clear, the number of homes that are headed by women have dramatically increased over the past thirty years. This population has seen an increase of approximately 32.5 % over the last several decades. This figure will likely continue to increase as more households are identifying the woman as the breadwinner of the home. Thus, the number of two-income households headed by women has shown a rapid increase over the last several decades.

According to the Urban Institute, as of 2019, there were 39.2 million female head-of-the-household homeowners. This population has dramatically increased from 15.7 million in 1991 and has continued to steadily increase as more women have continued to break economic and educational barriers.

Homes headed by single women

While this group has steadily increased, a closer lens needs to be placed on single women with children; the homeownership rate among this population is far less promising. Single women with children have the lowest homeownership rate of all homeowners. Only 22.6 percent of women in this category identify as homeowners. The likely culprit behind the low rate of homeownership is the lack of affordable housing.

The lack of affordable housing is driven by the low housing supply that has pushed many single women out of the housing market. If they are not buying a home, they are renting. Renting also poses a threat to wealth creation because a rental property is not an investment. Unlike money spent on a mortgage, individuals do not reap the benefits of continuous on-time payments when those payments are going towards rent.

Additionally, renters miss out and do not benefit from the immeasurable benefits of homeownership, such as:

Building equity.

Cashing in appreciation.

Ability to remodel or renovate the property.

Ability to take advantage of tax deductions.

In addition to being pushed into the renters market, when single women are finally able to purchase homes, another problem emerges. Single women tend to purchase homes that are worth less than that of their male counterparts.

According to Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB), homes owned by men are worth 10 percent more than homes owned by women and they appreciate 16 percent faster than homes owned by women. Thus, single women receive a lower return on investment, which negatively impacts their overall financial health. According to a study conducted by Yale, single women spend about 2% more when they buy a house and, when it is time to sell it, get a price 2% less. Overall, this translates to 1.5% less in annual returns than their male counterparts.

In order to close the homeownership gap and stop this persistent problem that leads to a decline in wealth among women, there needs to be policy intervention.

Policy intervention

Policy intervention is one of the greatest tools that can be used to close the housing gap. And there may be some policy intervention on the way that could potentially touch this population. President Biden still continues to negotiate his large social spending package, which also included an allocation for affordable housing and infrastructure. If his proposals are ultimately passed into law, this population could potentially reap the benefits.

In addition to Biden's proposals, there are some additional tools that can be used to close the homeownership gap, such as increasing the amount of financial literacy in grade school, so that young women will learn early on the importance of not only homeownership but also purchasing valuable property.

Millionacres bottom line

To paraphrase the words of the immortal Donna Summer: She works hard for the money, so hard for the money, so you better treat her right! Treating her right looks like closing the gender gap and helping women gain better access to valuable real estate. Closing the homeownership gap will definitely not happen overnight, but with policy intervention and financial education, maybe more women can come closer to achieving the American dream.