Holiday Spending Could Rise by 5%: Will It Save Retailers?

Many investors worried that the 2020 holiday season would yield disappointing retail numbers, and understandably so. The economy was in poor shape during the latter part of 2020, and while stimulus checks were approved at the very end of the year, they didn't arrive in time for the holiday shopping boom. But last year's holiday sales numbers were higher than expected, and that may have been just the thing that prevented more retailers from shuttering, coming off of a year loaded with store closures and bankruptcy filings.

Meanwhile, things are shaping up to be equally positive for retailers this year. The NPD Group projects that spending for the upcoming holiday season will increase by 5%.

The research firm has also found that 29% of U.S. consumers expect to spend more this year than last year. Part of that boils down to the fact that more people will be visiting family and friends over the holidays, whereas last year, in the absence of coronavirus vaccines, more people may have opted to celebrate the holidays solo or with immediate family only.

Consumers plan to shop early this year

Interestingly, a good 51% of consumers plan to shop before Thanksgiving this year. Given that supply chain and shipping issues are likely to lend to a shortage of inventory in stores this holiday season, that's a smart move. But also, early shopping patterns could result in a more steady revenue stream for retailers, thereby helping them better manage cash flow.

The NPD Group isn't the only source to point to an uptick in holiday spending this year. Financial services company Klarna recently released a report stating that 34% of consumers plan to spend more on gifts this year than they did in 2020, and more than half of shoppers are increasing their budgets between $101 to $500. Meanwhile, Deloitte recently estimated that holiday sales could rise up to 9% this season -- an even bolder projection than NPD's.

Some good news for real estate investors, too

Not only are consumers planning to spend more on the holidays, but they're also aiming to physically hit the stores. NPD says that a good 58% of shoppers are open to making purchases in person now that vaccines are widely available. And nearly 33% of shoppers acknowledged that they're now less worried about COVID-19 than they were last year.

While holiday sales rose last year, much of that activity stemmed from online orders. Ultimately, from a revenue perspective, that's not a bad thing for retailers. But from a real estate investing standpoint, it lends to the fear that as consumers continue to favor e-commerce, more store closures will be in the works. The fact that in-person shopping could increase this holiday season is therefore encouraging.

Retailers need that lift

Though some retailers -- notably, big-box stores and discount chains -- did quite well during the pandemic, others took a major hit. And the fear among real estate investors is that continued sluggish revenue could lead to more closures.

As such, any increase in holiday spending this year should be regarded as a positive thing, especially if a larger share of holiday revenue comes from brick-and-mortar sales. The latter would really solidify the importance of physical stores and perhaps inspire retailers to sink more resources into that aspect of their business at a time when so many are investing in fulfillment centers instead.