Foreclosures Are at an All-Time Low, but a Big Deadline Is Looming

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Foreclosure filings have officially hit an all-time low. According to the Midyear 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report from ATTOM Data Solutions, foreclosure filings -- which include properties with default notices, bank repossessions, and scheduled auctions -- sank 61% in the first half of 2021. They're also down 78% compared to 2019's numbers.
Altogether, from January through June of this year, only about 0.05% of all housing units had a foreclosure filing. Even in states with the highest foreclosure rates (Delaware and Illinois), rates are only 0.10% and 0.09%, respectively.
For investors and flippers interested in distressed properties, the trend has meant a dearth of potential investments. How long will it continue, though? Let's dig in.
Brand New Foreclosures
Over $3,000,000
Lenoir City, TN
Hartford, CT
Miami, FL
Under $1,000
Foreclosures down -- but not forever
The sharp decline in foreclosures is clearly a result of the national foreclosure moratorium that's been in place for over a year now.
As Rick Sharga, executive vice president of distressed property platform RealtyTrac, explained, "The government's foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program have created an unprecedented situation -- historically high numbers of seriously delinquent loans and historically low levels of foreclosure activity."
Those days are numbered, though. While the moratorium was just extended, the White House said it was the last and final extension. The clock will run out on July 31, at which point foreclosures will again be fair game for servicers.
Keep in mind, though: Mortgage forbearance options still exist. Though the deadline to apply for forbearance is quickly approaching (September 30 on government-backed loans), those who are already on a plan may have a while. Borrowers can request up to 18 months of total forbearance.
In short, it could be a while before foreclosures pick up steam -- assuming borrowers have taken advantage of these options.
As Sharga put it: "With the moratorium scheduled to end on July 31, and half of the remaining borrowers in forbearance scheduled to exit that program over the next six months, we should start to get a more accurate read on the level of financial distress the pandemic has caused for homeowners across the country."
The Millionacres bottom line
Foreclosures may have bottomed out, but the potential for an uptick is there -- at least over the next year or so. If distressed properties are your thing, that could mean more potential investments down the line.
In the meantime, you may want to look toward the few areas where foreclosures are highest. Lake Havasu, Arizona, for example, has a 0.25% foreclosure rate. Cleveland; Macon, Georgia; and Peoria, Illinois, have higher-than-average foreclosure rates as well.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.