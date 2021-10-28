ESG, Easy as 123? Measurabl Platform Gets $50 Million Infusion to Try

ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance, and as an investing discipline, that’s a pretty broad prescription that spans commitments to improving how we treat the earth and each other.

Consumers are increasingly demanding that companies take those commitments seriously, and a lot of those consumers are investors, too. Morningstar, for instance, reported earlier this year that some $51.1 billion in new investments were made in ESG funds last year alone. (More on that here: “ESG Investing: Paying Off in the Future While Building One.”)

But how do you assess a company’s commitment to ESG? There’s so much involved here, from simply ensuring recycling and efforts to conserve energy to who companies choose to promote and develop diverse leadership, and everything in between.

But measuring, monitoring, and empowering ESG is a growing imperative, and a growing niche in itself. One start-up just got a $50 million cash injection to help grow that ability.

Heavy hitters invest in meeting the demands for sustainability and decarbonization

Measurabl, which lays claim to being the world’s most widely adopted ESG technology platform for real estate, has just closed $50 million in Series C funding, money it says in the announcement that it will use to “accelerate the expansion of Measurabl’s platform and support the launch of new services to meet rapidly growing global demand for sustainability and decarbonization tools.”

The San Diego-based company was founded in 2013 and says its ESG management software is now used by managers of more than $2 trillion in assets, covering 11 billion square feet of real estate in 80 countries to aggregate, disclose, and act on sustainability information.

“We have partnered with Measurabl for many years to help implement ESG initiatives across our real estate portfolios, and their data platforms are helping us realize real, measurable benefits in the operational efficiency and sustainability performance of our investments.” Katherine Sherwin, global head of real assets sustainable investing for BlackRock, says in the Sept. 14 press release.

This funding round was led by Energy Impact Partners, a global investment firm that says it works with “the most influential corporations shaping a sustainable future.” The announcement says repeat investors in Measurabl include such heavy hitters as S&P Global and Salesforce Ventures and that new investors include an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and two major real estate services companies: Colliers International Group and Cushman & Wakefield.

Meeting the opportunities of the newly arrived ESG era

The cash infusion at Measurabl will boost the proptech platform’s ability to assess regulatory compliance, decarbonization, climate and transition risk, health and well-being, and capital markets services impact while benchmarking against peers and providing disclosure guidance.

“The ESG era is here,” Matt Ellis, founder and CEO of Measurabl, says in the announcement. “The potential to decarbonize the world’s largest asset class is an imperative that relies on making accurate ESG data readily available. When we accomplish this, every real estate transaction -- from buying individual buildings to securitizing loans backed by hundreds of assets -- can be sustainable, with profound benefits for business and society.”

The market opportunity? Measurabl announcement cites a 2021 survey of commercial real estate (CRE) professionals that says 81% agreed ESG is crucial for driving important business decisions, but only 63% are “moderately to significantly confident” they can actually gather the amount and quality of data required to do so.

The Millionacres bottom line

Measurabl is taking on the task of making concrete what can be squishy, and it’s attracting serious cash from companies to whom this is important. It’s not public, so you can’t invest in it directly, but as this Motley Fool piece lays out, there are ways to direct your investment dollars to places where those things do, indeed, matter.