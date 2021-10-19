Do Public REITs Outperform Private Equity?

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been excellent wealth creators. Over the long term, REITs have outperformed stocks as measured by the S&P 500. Meanwhile, a new report has shed some light on how publicly-traded REITs have performed compared to private real estate investment funds.

Here's a closer look at those findings and what they mean for real estate investors.

REITs vs. private equity

The Journal of Portfolio Management recently published a comprehensive research analysis titled Private Equity Real Estate Fund Performance: A comparison to REITs and Open-End Core Funds. The research report came to a somewhat surprising conclusion: Publicly-traded REITs are the clear winner over private equity real estate (PERE) funds. However, there's a lot more to this story.

The report measured the internal rate of return (IRR) of REITs compared to PERE funds over a 20-year period. It found that REITs produced a 10.34% mean return compared to 8.69% for seasoned funds. REITs also outperformed economic life funds (9.98% to 8.12%)

One of the biggest drivers of that underperformance was a large number of PERE funds delivering poor performance, which weighed on the entire group. The research report found that the bottom 25% of economic life funds produced an average annual IRR of 1.35%, while the top 75% produced a 16.13% IRR. For comparison's sake, the bottom quartile of the REIT sector produced a 7.9% return compared to 12.37% for the top 75%. Interestingly, the report noted that lower risk PERE funds outperformed those with higher-risk strategies.

While higher-risk funds skewed the overall results, high-quality private equity funds outperformed REITs. For example, Blackstone Group's flagship fund series, Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP), has produced a 16% IRR.

The best way to benefit from REITs

The clear takeaway from the report is that REITs are a worthy addition to any portfolio, even for investors who can afford the high minimums of a private equity fund. That's because REITs have historically delivered higher total returns over the long term. On top of that, they're also highly liquid. Investors can sell their REIT shares whenever they need cash, whereas most PERE funds require multi-year holding periods.

While there's some debate about how much of an investor's portfolio should be allocated to REITs, Morningstar recently analyzed the optimal portfolio allocation. It found that portfolios should allocate between 4% and 13% of their capital to REITs, depending on how aggressive they are in their overall allocation. The analysis showed that adding REITs could improve a portfolio's overall returns.

It's worth noting that while adding REITs improved a portfolio's return profile, like with PERE funds, some REITs underperformed. Bottom quartile REITs only delivered a 3.34% IRR, which barely outperformed the bottom 25% of seasoned funds. Because of that, investors should focus on investing in REITs that have a higher probability of delivering higher returns.

Two characteristics have historically yielded higher returns in REITs:

A conservative financial profile (i.e., investment-grade credit ratings and lower dividend payout ratios). This feature gave them more financial flexibility to make acquisitions and invest in development projects. A focus on property sectors and markets benefiting from demand tailwinds. This factor positions a REIT to benefit from rising rental rates and property values.

These characteristics should enable a REIT to pay a growing dividend while also delivering attractive price appreciation. That combination is key to producing above-average total returns.

Investors should aim to own a diversified portfolio of high-quality REITs to help reduce risk and volatility. Alternatively, they could consider investing in REITs through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on REITs. This option would give an investor broad exposure to the entire REIT sector, allowing them to match its overall return profile. It would eliminate the risk of picking REITs that underperform the industry in exchange for the potential of investing in higher-returning REITs.

That data is clear: REITs are great investments

REITs continue to demonstrate that they're excellent long-term investments. Because of that, investors should consider adding some high-quality REITs to their portfolios. Doing so should help boost their returns, which could allow them to achieve their financial goals sooner.