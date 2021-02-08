CyrusOne REIT is Down 7% Year Over Year: Why I'm Not Worried

Negative year-over-year growth isn't a great sign and often indicates a bigger problem for the company, but that's not always the case. CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) for example, a data center REIT based in Dallas, is down more than 7% year over year. At first glance, this could be cause for concern, but here's a closer look at why I'm not worried.

Demand has slowed but isn't going anywhere

CyrusOne is the third-largest data center operator in the United States, with 50 facilities across Europe, North America, and South America serving roughly 1,000 customers. The company, which leases data storage space in addition to other data-related services and solutions, is a crucial part of the technological infrastructure our society has come to rely on.

Nearly everything today is rooted in technology. And the companies and services that utilize technology need a safe place to track, organize, and store critical data. As our reliance on technology increases in the future, so will demand for more data centers.

Data centers as a whole aren't seeing huge returns when compared to other REIT sectors like residential housing, self-storage, or industrial real estate right now. When comparing CyrusOne's year-over-year share price to the four other U.S.-based competitors in this space, CyrusOne is clearly the weaker link, but overall share price growth isn't stellar for the sector.