Counties Facing Climate Risk See Populations Soar

Climate change and environmental threats such as hurricanes, fires, andfloods are all over the headlines. With increased frequency and intensity, it's hard to deny the reality and risks of housing-related impacts from these natural disasters. Considering this inherent threat, most would assume the areas most prone to environmental risks would see a decline in populations. But a recent study by Redfin that analyzed the top 50 counties in the United States that are most at risk to climate change found the contrary as it compares to inward migration. The results may surprise you.
What is migration?
Before we discuss the population statistics these at-risk counties are experiencing, it's important to understand the term migration in relation to this study. Migration is referring to people from within the country moving from one location (in this case, a county) to another. So if it is positive net migration, that means more people are moving into this area than out of it. Conversely, negative net migration would mean more people are leaving. We are not addressing immigration, which refers specifically to people who are moving into the country from another country.
Top counties most at risk but still growing
According to the Redfin study, the top 5 counties experiencing inward migration but considered high risk for climate-related impacts are suburbs or tertiary markets just outside of major metropolitan areas -- all of which are exploding with demand and an increase in population. Below are charts outlining the top 5 counties in each category.
Highest heat risk
|County
|Net Migration (2016 - 2020)
|Major Metro
|Average Home Price
|Williamson, TX
|16.3%
|Austin, TX
|$304,295
|Pinal, AZ
|15.5%
|Phoenix
|$258,158
|Pasco, FL
|15.4%
|Tampa, FL
|$238,964
|Osceola, FL
|14.6%
|Orlando, FL
|$260,583
|Manatee, FL
|13.5%
|Tampa, FL
|$304,175
Highest drought risk
|County
|Net Migration (2016 - 2020)
|Major Metro
|Average Home Price
|Custer, CO
|16.8%
|Denver
|Not provided (rural market)
|Denton, TX
|13%
|Dallas
|$327,620
|Oconee, GA
|12.6%
|N/A
|Not provided (rural market)
|Huerfano, CO
|11.9%
|N/A
|Not provided (rural market)
|Chaffee, CO
|11.5%
|N/A
|$425,888
Highest fire risk
|County
|Net Migration (2016 - 2020)
|Major Metro
|Average Home Price
|Custer, CO
|16.8%
|Denver
|Not provided (rural market)
|Boise, ID
|15.2%
|Boise, ID
|$355,326
|Wasatch, UT
|14.7%
|Salt Lake City
|$648,257
|Adams, ID
|14.2%
|N/A
|$343,790
|Archuleta, CO
|12.8%
|N/A
|Not provided (rural market)
Highest storm risk
|County
|Net Migration (2016 - 2020)
|Major Metro
|Average Home Price
|Lee, FL
|12.7%
|Fort Meyers, FL
|$257,717
|Brevard, FL
|9.2%
|Orlando/Daytona, FL
|$251,809
|Hillsborough, FL
|7.2%
|Tampa, FL
|$262,507
|Wake, NC
|7%
|Raleigh/Durham, NC
|$336,847
|Pierce, WA
|5.4%
|Seattle/Tacoma, WA
|$415,563
Highest flood risk
|County
|Net Migration (2016 - 2020)
|Major Metro
|Average Home Price
|Horr, SC
|17.6%
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|$219,525
|Charlotte, FL
|16.8%
|Fort Meyers, FL
|$240,742
|Sarasota, FL
|12.7%
|Tampa, FL
|$296,781
|Lee, FL
|12.7%
|Fort Myers, FL
|$257,717
|Bryan, FL
|12.2%
|N/A
|$276,720
Why are at-risk counties increasing in population?
The likely answer comes down to demand, sort of. Concerned residents who worry about decreasing property value and more expensive property insurance to cover the disasters are leaving the area. But new buyers, those who are hedging their bets and accounting for the additional cost, continue to come in. This is particularly true for the Sun Belt region, which is experiencing record demand for a number of reasons, including more favorable year-round weather, lower income or property taxes, job opportunities, or more affordable housing and cost of living. In their minds, the reward outweighs the risk.
How does this migration impact real estate investors?
Intense heat, drought, fire, flood, and storms doesn't sound like the ideal investing scenario, but when the risk is taken into account, it may just present you with an enticing opportunity. Heat appears to be the least intimidating factor to consider, which certainly makes sense investment- wise.
Buildings can be incredibly energy efficient nowadays, and aside from a brown-out, air conditioning can go a long way to making a high-heat area fairly comfortable. Next in line is drought. While it may hinder the picture-perfect suburban lawn, food and pretty much anything else impacted by drought can easily be brought in to compensate. If you're looking for a less- desirable but still perfectly livable scenario, these two would fit the bill. Look for homes that are priced to sell, and factor in additional costs like improved insulation or xeriscaping so that the pros outweigh the cons.
As with any investment decision, research and consideration of personal goals, financing, and experience will come into play here. If you are risk-averse, nearing retirement, or are only investing in a single property, then these high-risk counties may not be a good fit for you. But if you can stomach the additional factors, then it could present a solid entry point into a real estate market that will still cash flow for you regardless of the what ifs.
