CVS (NYSE: CVS) has always been an essential retailer. But over the past year, it's secured its spot as a shopping center mainstay -- something real estate investors are no doubt grateful for in an age of store closures.

Over the past 12 months, consumers have flocked to CVS to not only stock up on over-the-counter medications and health-related essentials but also get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19. And now, CVS is looking to capitalize on that boom by taking its business model one step further -- becoming a full-fledged provider of primary medical care.

An epic transformation

CVS already has a huge national presence, and it's a trusted brand in the healthcare space. Now, it's seeking to transform a large number of its stores into full-blown health clinics. All told, the pharmacy's network has the capacity to serve tens of thousands of patients a day, which could help remove some of the barriers to healthcare that patients routinely grapple with, such as long wait times or inconvenient provider access.

So far, CVS has remodeled 1,000 of its 9,600 stores into HealthHUBs -- its version of urgent care centers. The goal is for these HealthHUBs to function as full-service clinics, offering everything from diagnostics to preventive services like glucose tests for diabetes patients. And, of course, these health centers will offer the usual array of flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

From a square-footage perspective, CVS is well-equipped to handle an influx of patients. A typical CVS takes up 8,000 to 13,000 square feet, two to three times the size of your average walk-in clinic.

An easy shift

Venturing into primary healthcare is no easy feat, but this shift happens to be a fairly simple and logical one for CVS. The pharmacy giant doesn't have to go out and procure more space. It simply needs to get rid of its retail selection and knock down some shelves.

With its new offering, CVS is especially looking to target seniors, and its vast network of stores will be helpful in that regard. Seniors often struggle with access to healthcare -- particularly Medicare Advantage enrollees, who are limited to a specific network of providers and pharmacies.

And since seniors often have younger family members who oversee their care, by drawing in older patients, CVS has the potential to become a multigenerational health center.

Is this bad news for healthcare REITs?

If CVS's health clinic model really expands, it could take patients away from existing urgent centers and similar facilities. And that, in turn, could be bad news for healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs).

But on a positive note, there's plenty of room within the healthcare space to treat patients. These days, patients are increasingly favoring urgent care centers over emergency rooms. And if CVS makes that shift possible, we could land in a scenario where access to patient care improves, leaving hospitals less burdened and better able to focus on the people who most need to be there.

It's natural for investors in healthcare REITs to be nervous about the disruption CVS has the potential to cause. But ultimately, competing primary care centers might manage to coexist quite peacefully -- and quite successfully.