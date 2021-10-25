The coronavirus pandemic changed the way a lot of people shopped in 2020. Early on in the outbreak, many consumers adopted habits that were new to them at the time. They began ordering groceries online, signing up for curbside delivery, and shopping from their tablets and phones.

Those habits had real estate investors pretty worried because they all had one thing in common -- consumers were staying out of stores. Given that COVID-19 cases were surging and there were no available vaccines, that was understandable. But it also drove concerns that malls and shopping centers wouldn't survive the pandemic and that sluggish foot traffic would result in widespread closures.

Over the summer, mall traffic began to rebound nicely, fueled by a combination of easily accessible coronavirus vaccines and slowing infection rates. But then, the delta variant took hold and dashed the dream of a rapid return to normalcy.

Over the summer, companies with plans to bring workers back to the office postponed them to 2022. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went back to its recommendation that the vaccinated wear masks indoors in public at all times, and trade shows and conferences that were in the works were once again put on hold.

Not surprisingly, the emergence of the delta variant has caused many consumers to revert to their early-pandemic habits. But that could end up hurting shopping centers and mall REITs (real estate investment trusts).

The fear is back

At one point last year, roughly one-third of consumers said they were afraid to shop at malls. Now, a growing number are being cautious in light of the turn the pandemic has taken.

An estimated 60% of consumers now say they'll use a combination of online and in-person shopping for the holidays, reports Berkeley Research Group. But only 13% of consumers say they'll do all their shopping in stores. And 24% say they intend to solely shop online this holiday season.

From a revenue standpoint, that may not hurt retailers. If consumers continue to spend, it may not matter to retailers whether that revenue stems from digital orders or those fulfilled within the confines of a physical store.

But to real estate investors, it matters a lot. If consumers continue to stay out of stores, shopping centers and malls will have an even more prolonged recovery. Plus, they could face an uptick in store closures as retailers make the decision to sink more resources into digital sales and focus less on brick-and-mortar locations.

Will online shopping continue to dominate?

Though fear of infection may be the primary driver for many online shoppers this holiday season, the reality is that the percentage of consumers who engage in e-commerce has grown over the past number of years, even before the pandemic began. Once the COVID-19 situation is better under control, foot traffic at shopping centers and malls could pick up.

But, ultimately, many of the habits shoppers adopted during the pandemic may be here to stay for the long haul. The extent to which that hurts shopping center and mall REITs is yet to be determined.