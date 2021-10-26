Compass' Latest Buying Spree: Why Are Title Companies Its Hottest 2021 Purchase?

When you need to go buy some oranges, a bag of potato chips, and coffee, but you also kind of need underpants, new spoons, and your prescriptions, you head out to one of those big-box stores that tries to be all things to all people. They don't necessarily have your brand of coffee, but they have some coffee, and sometimes that's good enough for now.

But would you go to the underpants-oranges-Xanax store to buy or sell your next home or investment property? Compass (NYSE: COMP) is betting you will, which is why it's been slowly working to not only extend its reach across the U.S. as a real estate brokerage but offer an increasing number of real estate-related services under the same umbrella.

Compass' adventurous buying spree

Compass has largely spent its short life growing through acquisitions, gobbling up small real estate companies to expand its shadow across the nation. That is, until November 2019, when Compass zigged and picked up Detectica, an artificial intelligence and machine learning firm based in New York.

It springboarded from this to a buying spree of title and escrow-related companies in late 2020 with Modus, a software start-up with the goal of digitizing the whole escrow process and making it more transparent for buyers, sellers, and other players within the real estate industry.

From there, Compass bought KVS Title, then LegacyTexas Title, First Alliance Title, and CommonGround Abstract. At the same time, Compass has also been in talks since July with Guaranteed Rate to launch a mortgage joint venture called OriginPoint.

Most of this escrow company-buying has happened since Compass' IPO in early April 2021, making for a flurry of activity for Compass, its new acquisitions, and the agents who work for the enthusiastic business shopper.

Why Compass is shopping around

Compass is chasing an interesting concept in the real estate industry that many smaller brokerages have attempted to create time after time without actually acquiring anyone. Instead of simply inviting a lender to set up an office in their building, Compass aims to make its own loans. Instead of having a title company in its parking lot, Compass just bought a bunch.

And honestly, it's admirable. It is. Most people will only ever buy and sell one or two pieces of real estate in their lifetimes, and this is exactly who Compass means to cater to. They seem to want to help make the many steps required of buyers and sellers into something much less confusing and far more compact than the convoluted system that currently exists.

The Millionacres bottom line

Greasing the chute makes it so much easier to sell anything, even if that thing happens to be a bag full of totally unrelated goods like underpants, oranges, and Xanax. That's partly how Walmart won the hearts and minds of middle America: It put everything in easy reach, even if it meant sacrificing variety, quality, and the expertise of people who individually were dedicated to clothing, grocery, and pharmaceuticals.

Compass has clearly stated again and again that it hopes to become an end-to-end solution for real estate transactions. It wants to be the Walmart of real estate.

The problem here is that it's very hard to maintain the proper distance between a real estate company and title agency when they live in the same building, let alone under the same corporate umbrella, even in a single state. This becomes exponentially more difficult when there are multiple states involved, each with presumably different regulations on the topic.

Of course, Compass is going to do all it can to put up the right kind of walls, but as the company grows, the control of these individual factors is going to fall to the people offering the individual services. Is someone at one of Compass' title companies, for example, going to accidentally offer an inducement to its Realtors, which would be no problem in New York, perhaps, but is a potentially huge issue in Texas?

Since Compass is currently allowing its acquisitions to behave largely as independent units, holding onto control over regulatory items may be the real sticking point for this enthusiastic company. If it can keep the walls up at the appropriate height in every state where it operates, first-time homebuyers and sellers may really flock to this software-driven solution for one of the bigger headaches in life: making a once- or twice-in-a-lifetime real estate transaction.

When you don't know the difference between a finely made pair of silk boxers and cotton underpants, the easier option may also be the mercy option, even if it happens to be near the oranges and the pharmacy. Buying a personal home is a cruel process, Compass trying to take some of the stress out could really help a lot of young homebuyers and create a whole new way of doing business for Realtors who focus on these markets.