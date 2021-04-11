California Wet Blanket Newsom Aims to Slow Down Wildfires With Legislation

Wildfires are such a big problem for California and are only becoming increasingly problematic as drought conditions and rising temperatures create combustible situations that leave even more homes dancing in the flames yearly. In fact, four of the top five largest California wildfires were either in 2020 or 2021, damaging or destroying hundreds of structures and burning millions of acres of the state.

In an attempt to get a handle on the situation, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed several bills into law meant to help. SB 456, for example, signed into law in late September, requires the state to establish a long-term fire prevention plan. And SB 332, signed into law in early October, is meant to encourage controlled burns on private property. These are both in addition to a laundry list of climate action bills signed into law on Sept. 23, which included $1.5 billion for wildfire and forest protections.

What the new bills do

Let’s take a look at various fire-related things that Governor Newsom has been up to in the last month or so.

First, we’ve got the $1.5 billion wildfire and forest resilience package. Along with providing money for community hardening, strategic fuel breaks, and general fuel reduction projects, this massive package aims to restore and create wildlands to help expand the wood products markets and local economies that depend on them. In short: Fuel breaks good; fire bad.

SB 456’s main purpose is to create a long-term fire prevention action plan and ensure it stays in place for the long term. A task force will be in charge of keeping track of the action plan and submitting reports on the progress made toward reducing harm from wildfires, starting Jan. 1, 2023, and every year after until Jan. 1, 2048.

And, as for SB 332, it’s designed to reduce civil liability for anyone who is trying to help with prescriptive burning, assuming the person doing the burning isn’t guilty of gross negligence. This would allow property owners, indigenous tribes, conservation groups, and others to perform burning for the purpose of reducing underbrush that can cause or feed wildfires.

These three actions are just the latest in legislative and budgetary moves by the state of California to make a significant impact in the fight against wildfires in the region. Ongoing drought conditions aren’t making fighting fires any easier, but every step forward is a step toward an overall improved situation in California.

The Millionacres bottom line

California wildfires have been all over the news for the last few years, and for good reason. In 2020, there were 9,121 fires that encompassed 4.133 million acres. In 2021, there were fewer but still far too many fires, at 8,239 to date, involving 2.495 million acres.

Now we know that there’s not a lot that can be done for a certain number of these fires -- they’re happening because temperatures are increasing, along with drought, causing trees and undergrowth to become increasingly flammable. If you’ve ever tried to start a fire with wet firewood, you’ll know it’s almost impossible to keep the flames going. The same applies to wood when it’s still in tree form.

However, a lack of maintenance in a lot of remote areas due to a fear of liability if a controlled burn were to get loose means there's a lot more general vegetative garbage for fires to consume. No matter how wet your wood (hey, hey… this is a family-friendly website), it will eventually dry out and catch fire if enough stuff is burning around it. These are fires that may be able to be prevented.

By providing more money for creating fuel breaks, as well as legal protection, California wildfires should get a lot less -- well, wild. There’s still a lot of rugged terrain that’s harder to account for, but those fires that threaten communities are on their way to being less of a threat, assuming those folks in the know do their part.

California has been working very hard in the last few years to really get a handle on wildfires near communities, which is great for real estate. The market in many of the burniest parts of the state is under threat from insurance companies that may fear insuring homes, as well as people who generally don’t want to live in a place where their lives may go up in a puff of smoke, especially as other options, like accessory dwelling units on single-family properties, become viable housing options.