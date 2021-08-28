Brookfield Plans To Spend $1 Billion on Student Housing

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is one of the world's largest real estate investors. It has more than $219 billion of real estate investments under management, including investing $30 billion of its own capital into the sector. While the company is looking to sell billions of dollars in real estate in the coming years following the privatization of its real estate arm, Brookfield Property, that will give it more flexibility to invest in new opportunities. One it's currently exploring is increasing its exposure to student housing.
Here's why Brookfield sees it as an attractive sector.
Building a global student housing platform
Brookfield is reportedly in advanced talks to form a joint venture with Scion Group to acquire at least $1 billion of U.S. student housing properties. Scion currently operates a portfolio of 58,700 beds in 29 states near top schools in the country.
The venture would expand Brookfield's student housing platform to the U.S. The company previously acquired U.K.-based Student Roost in 2016. It used that experience to expand into continental Europe, purchasing three additional businesses in recent years. It has also completed some development projects and made other acquisitions in the U.K. The company's portfolio currently has 159 student housing properties near top-ranked universities.
Why student housing?
Brookfield likes the student housing business. The company noted that the student housing market in the U.K. benefits from strong market fundamentals. Most schools in the country are only able to provide a fraction of the housing their students need. As a result, students need to look outside their school for a place to live. That's why most of Student Roost's properties are at or near full capacity. Other European countries have similar dynamics where the ratio of students to beds is low, making demand for outside housing high.
Meanwhile, the U.S. housing market also benefits from strong fundamentals. According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, the U.S. will need 9.2 million beds to house students by 2031, up from 8.5 million this year. That's due to growing enrollments at public universities.
That growing demand will continue to keep occupancy high at existing properties. That should enable owners to steadily increase rents, growing their income streams. That's why Brookfield is seeking to join Scion to invest at least $1 billion into the sector.
They're not alone. Student housing has been a hot sector despite the pandemic's impact on demand. Blackstone's (NYSE: BX) non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) BREIT recently formed a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties to acquire and recapitalize eight U.S. student housing properties with 5,416 beds. Meanwhile, TPG Real Estate Partners purchased Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS) student housing portfolio consisting of eight properties and more than 6,000 beds for $478.7 million late last year. Institutional investors, like private equity funds, are increasingly allocating capital to the sector because of its history of generating steady income due to stable demand and its long-term growth potential.
Expanding further into a growing sector
Student housing properties produce stable income because of steady demand. It also boasts excellent long-term growth prospects due to projected enrollment growth. That's leading institutional investors like Brookfield to seek opportunities to pour even more capital into the sector. They believe those factors will enable these investments to generate attractive returns for their investors.
