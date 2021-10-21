Black Friday Sales Are Coming Before Halloween: Good for Retail?

From Halloween items hitting shelves while it's still pool weather to Christmas decorations making an appearance in October, people have long complained about the way retailers sometimes rush the holidays.

But this year, with serious concerns about whether the supply chain will be able to handle the holiday shopping demand, it's a case of the sooner, the better. Consumers have been advised that last-minute shopping may not be a possibility, so they should go ahead and start thinking about that holiday shopping list now.

That's also likely why retailers are rolling out something else early this year: Black Friday sales. Rather than waiting until the traditional day after Thanksgiving, they're making big deals available either right now or very soon. Another bonus? Many plan to continue offering up bargains throughout the holiday season.

Let's look at how a few retailers are handling Black Friday sales this year and what the investor impact could be.

It's beginning to look a lot like...go time

People are motivated to buy holiday decor and gifts early this year for a few reasons. The aforementioned supply-chain concerns are an almost constant presence in the news right now. And as early Halloween candy sales tell us, many shoppers are also ready to forget about the pandemic craziness for a bit and start thinking about the holidays.

This year's super-early Black Friday sales aren't just happening at one or two major retailers. This is a widespread event, with stores in a broad range of categories getting in on the action. Here's a quick peek at just a few:

Home improvement retailer Lowe's will kick off its Season of Savings sale Oct. 28 and release new deals every week through December.

will kick off its Season of Savings sale Oct. 28 and release new deals every week through December. Best Buy is already offering big discounts on a variety of electronics.

is already offering big discounts on a variety of electronics. It just wouldn't be the holidays without fierce competitors Walmart and Amazon trying to outdo each other. Both have Black Friday deals going on now, including bargains on small kitchen appliances and electronics.

and trying to outdo each other. Both have Black Friday deals going on now, including bargains on small kitchen appliances and electronics. And don't forget to fill Fido's and Fluffy's stockings this year. Pet supply retailer Chewy is already offering Black Friday savings as well as gift cards with purchase.

The Millionacres bottom line

Most retailers are offering both in-store and online deals. That said, it's not unreasonable to think that nostalgia for a simpler time could lure many into choosing the in-person holiday shopping experience they remember over e-commerce. The decorations, the music -- you get it.

Making Black Friday come early this year just makes sense. Retailers are meeting their shoppers where they are right now in hopes of drawing in even more early shoppers and encouraging them to spend more.

And it's not just the early part that's exciting -- it's really the fact that getting started early means making the entire season longer. This extended holiday shopping season could be great news for brick-and-mortar retail. Nearby restaurants could benefit nicely, too, as people turn their early holiday shopping experiences into all-day adventures.

So, happy holidays, investors! Yes, already.