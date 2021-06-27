Better Buy: CubeSmart vs. Duke Realty

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Duke Realty Corp. and CubeSmart are two of the underdogs among industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs). The companies, which are often overlooked for bigger names like Prologis or Public Storage, still provide investors with good market exposure backed by stable performance. While both companies have strong portfolios and long-term growth opportunities, their business models and industries are entirely different. Let's take a look at how the companies compare and which is a better buy today.
|Company/Ticker
|CRE Sector
|Market Cap
|Return
|Price-to-FFO
|Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)
|Warehouse & Distribution
|$18 billion
|2%
|30.7x
|CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)
|Self-storage
|$10 billion
|3%
|25.6x
Duke Realty
Duke Realty Corp. is an industrial REIT that specializes in the development, ownership, leasing, and management of logistics warehouses and distribution centers in 19 markets across the United States. Duke's business model is directly driven by the e-commerce industry. Right now, there's a major upward trend in e-commerce with estimations expecting that as much as 30% of retail sales will be made online by 2030 -- more than double today's number.
COVID-19 accelerated the online shopping trend and resulted in record low vacancy rates and the opportunity for increased rental rates for warehouse operators. Net effective rent growth for Duke Realty in the first quarter of 2021 was 11.4%, providing a major boost to its revenues. As of Q1 2021, the company had interest or ownership in 543 facilities equating to 162 million square feet. Its portfolio is 97.6% leased, and of its $412 million in development starts, 60% are pre-leased.
CubeSmart
CubeSmart is an industrial REIT that specializes in the ownership and management of 1,244 self-storage facilities across the country. The self-storage industry is in somewhat of a recovery mode after overdevelopment in the past few years. Excess supply in many markets led to higher vacancy rates and lower rental rates, which ultimately pushed revenues down for REITs like CubeSmart. However, Q1 2021 is showing positive signs for recovery and future growth. Net operating income (NOI) grew 8.9% and funds from operations (FFO) grew 14.6% year over year. Much of its portfolio is in high-density urban markets where land cost and cost to enter are high.
The company, which has exposure to growing Sun Belt markets including Miami, Atlanta, southern California, Phoenix, Dallas, and Houston, also has a large portion of its portfolio in the Northeast including several New York City boroughs, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., which is experiencing somewhat of an exodus after the pandemic.
The good news is that CubeSmart is in the business of storing things. Many people fled New York in search of a lower cost of living and more space, but as workers return to the office, many residents will be returning to these major markets and bringing their new stuff with them. This could lead to an uptick in demand for CubeSmart over the next year or so. Occupancy was 94.4% at the end of Q1 2021.
Which is a better buy?
In all honesty, both are compelling buys. Both companies have provided consistent returns and have low payout ratios and high-quality portfolios. However, in today's market, the warehouse and distribution industry has greater trends backing long-term demand over the next decade, meaning Duke Realty is the better buy today. Duke Realty has outperformed CubeSmart for annualized returns and price growth over the past five years.
While you're paying more of a premium when it comes to Duke Realty as compared to CubeSmart, you're gaining exposure to a high-demand sector within industrial real estate that should provide significant growth over the next decade.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.