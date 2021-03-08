Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Merging

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
If it seems to you that we've been talking a lot about real estate investment trust (REIT) mergers and acquisitions (M&As) this year, your instincts are right on target. A report that came out in June 2021 forecast that REIT M&As could surpass the record $103 billion in activity set back in 2006.
And you can add another one to the list with the news that Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, a non-listed REIT, is merging with Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO), a residential mortgage REIT. What does this mean for current investors, and does the new company have the potential to be worthy of adding to your portfolio?
Get to know the players
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust (BSPRT) holds a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the U.S. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, BSPRT had over $3 billion of assets.
As of Q1 2021, the company had 140 senior loans with an average size of $22 million and some smaller mezzanine loans, most of which have a floating rate. Further, 50% of BSPRT's secured properties as of Q1 were multifamily, with office, hospitality, and industrial properties making up the bulk of the remaining collateral.
Capstead Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is the oldest publicly traded mortgage REIT. It holds a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The mortgage REIT generally trades between $6 and $10 per share and has seen its share price rise by nearly 15% so far in 2021.
The company recently announced a Q2 2021 common dividend of $0.15 per common share. In Q1 2021, it reported net income of $18.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share. As of March 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of $7.4 billion.
The new company, Franklin BSP Realty Trust, will focus on commercial mortgage loans, trading on the NYSE under the ticker FBRT. BSPRT's manager, Benefit Street Partners -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton -- will manage the company.
The deal is expected to close in Q4 2021. The new company will become the fourth-largest commercial mortgage REIT. On July 23, 2021, Capstead's stockholders will receive a 15.75% premium to the reported share price of Capstead common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
What this means for investors
Mortgage REITs are high-volatility investments. That's one of the reasons we tend not to look at them as long-term holds for a portfolio. The Capstead merger and pivot out of residential mortgage loans come at a time when some competitors, such as Annaly Capital, are heading in the opposite direction and selling off their commercial debt.
However, commercial real estate mortgages in general tend to be a lower-volatility product, which is one reason for the change in strategy. Over the next five years, there will be more than $2.1 trillion in real estate debt maturities, representing a sizable market opportunity.
Of course, when mentioning the company becoming the fourth-largest commercial mortgage REIT, it's worth taking a look at the other three. Those would be Starwood Property Trust, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. These all represent substantial competition to FBRT but also show the value that others see in the space.
After the merger, a $100 million common stock repurchase program will be available post-closing, and the company stock will be in a six-month lock-up for the majority of BSPRT shares.
If you're interested in the commercial loan space, this potential investment might be worth keeping on your watch list for later in the year. The fact that BSPRT's current portfolio has a strong emphasis on multifamily properties is likely good news, but it does have some exposure to riskier sectors, such as office and hospitality, which could be affected by the potential impact of the delta variant.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.