Ask Millionacres: Can My Landlord be Sued or Prosecuted for Vaccination Refusal?

Q. “My landlord has the misguided idea that he has herd immunity after recovering from COVID-19, and he doesn't think he needs to be vaccinated because of it! The people who work for and/or with him are already fully vaccinated. Can a landlord be prosecuted and/or sued for refusing to get vaccinated?” -- LK
Thanks for asking this interesting question. I certainly understand your concern and frustration, but your landlord may need to be educated more than sued or prosecuted. In fact, there’s probably little reason to expect the latter two are possible.
First, herd immunity refers to a group of people, not just him. It’s great that he recovered from COVID-19, for sure, but whether or not he even personally has immunity is not always certain, especially in terms of how long. And while he may not be able to spread the virus while he is immune, if he becomes reinfected, all bets are off.
Prosecuting him for refusing to get vaccinated would require a law that makes it mandatory. On the federal level, that does not exist and is not likely to anytime soon. And on the state level, there’s a move afoot to ban vaccine mandates. That’s a far cry from requiring it.
Now, some workplaces are incentivizing employees to get vaccinated, while those who choose to require it can generally demand proof of vaccination to work there, just as they could require masks. After all, vaccination requirements for all kinds of maladies have to various degrees been in place for school, work, and travel ever since vaccines were first developed. (Bonus fact: Massachusetts schools first began requiring the smallpox vaccination in the 1850s.)
As far as suing him, you’d likely have to prove that his refusal to get vaccinated has a negative impact on you personally as his tenant. That’s called standing. If his recalcitrance about the vaccine is a real concern for you, probably the best advice here is to not stand near him.
