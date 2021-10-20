Are These 3 REITs Yield Traps?

One of the truisms of income investing is that an outsized yield is often too good to be true. It is always important to take a company’s historical dividend and compare it to earnings to determine its sustainability. Investors in many real estate investment trusts (REITs) who were “bottom fishing” during the early days of COVID found out this lesson the hard way. Here are three REITs that have decent yields and should not be considered yield traps. While one did cut its dividend during 2020, the other two raised their dividends.

Realty Income navigated COVID as well as could be hoped

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a REIT that focuses on single-tenant stand-alone properties. The company’s business model is highly stable due to its tenant base. Its biggest tenants are companies like Walgreen’s, Dollar General, 7-Eleven, and FedEx. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, most of Realty Income’s tenant base was considered an essential business and permitted to remain open. In 2020, 51% of Realty Income’s rents came from investment-grade clients. While the company did experience issues with some service tenants, like movie theaters and fitness centers, its collections remained over 90% for the year.

Realty Income is known as a Dividend Aristocrat, which is an elite set of companies that have a track record of increasing their dividend every year. Realty Income has been around since 1969, so it has been through a lot of economic cycles. At current levels, it pays a dividend yield of 4.3%, and it raised its dividend three times during 2020, which was the most challenging environment for REITs in recent memory. Realty Income should be considered as a core holding for an income portfolio.

Kilroy Realty remains in step with its tenants

Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is an office REIT that concentrates on the most attractive markets on the West Coast, particularly Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Its tenant base is made up primarily of high-quality tech companies and life sciences companies. Its largest tenants include Dropbox, GM Cruise, LLC, and LinkedIn/Microsoft. During the COVID-19 pandemic, collections remained high and were still around 97% for the quarter ended June 30.

One potential area of concern for Kilroy is its exposure to San Francisco, where many tech companies are leaving for cheaper areas. We have seen Apple, Tesla, and Alphabet move some of their operations to Austin, Texas. Kilroy anticipated that move and has already begun development in that area. Like Realty Income, Kilroy increased its dividend during 2020 and has just bumped it again. At current levels, it trades with a 3.1% dividend yield and should not be considered a yield trap.

The worst is over for Simon

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is the premier operator of shopping malls in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic was simply awful for the malls, which had to contend with large debt loads as well as a drop-off in rental collections. Simon also announced a merger with rival Macerich, just as the wheels were coming off the economy. The company cut its dividend from $2.10 to $1.30 to conserve cash as its occupancy rate fell from 95.1% at the end of 2019 to 91.3%.

Since the dividend cut, Simon has regained its footing and raised its dividend twice. Despite fears about the delta variant of COVID, consumers are flush with cash and looking to spend. Simon earned $3.24 in funds from operations (FFO) per share in the second quarter ending June 30, and it paid a dividend of $1.50. This dividend is amply covered, and it looks like Simon is well on its way to returning to pre-COVID profitability and dividends. The worst is over for the stock, and Simon is another high yielder that shouldn’t be considered a yield trap.