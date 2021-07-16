Apartment Rental Rates in Nationwide Surge: How Investors Can Profit

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Here's a good measuring stick for investors in rental properties: How do your rates compare to your competition? If you haven't raised your rent lately, and even if you have, you might want to check out a new report from Realtor.com that found new highs in 44 of the nation's 50 largest metro areas.
In its June Rental Report released on July 15, the digital home sales site reported that the median national rent had reached $1,575, an increase of $118 -- or 8.1% -- from the same point last year and $149 -- or 10.4% -- from pre-pandemic June 2019.
Rents also are growing faster than ever. "Beyond simply recovering to pre-pandemic levels, rents across the country are surging," Realtor.com said. "Typically, rents fluctuate less than 1% from month to month. In May and June, rents increased by 3.0% and 3.2% from each month to the next."
Realtor.com analysts found that rents in 44 of the largest U.S. markets hit two-year high marks, and that for the second-straight month, the top spots for rent growth were Memphis, Tennessee; Tampa; Phoenix; and Riverside, California. Each registered year-over-year median rent gains of 20% or more in June, with Riverside's the largest, up 24.2% to a median of $2,112.
Meanwhile, Miami led in rent increases from May to June, jumping 7.7% in a single month, "a gain that would be exceptional over the course of 12 months, let alone one," the report said.
A desire for larger space plus low supply equals higher rents for meeting the demand
What's driving the surge in rent prices is pretty much what's doing the same to the homebuying market: historically low inventory and high demand, along with a desire for more space. That reflects in the year-over-year rent hikes by apartment type: Two bedrooms are up 10.2%, one bedrooms are up 8%, and studios are up 4.0%.
The demand is, of course, making things more difficult for a lot of people caught in the middle. Said Realtor.com's chief economist, Danielle Hale:
The surge we're seeing in rental prices is likely to exacerbate the K-shaped, or uneven, nature of the pandemic recovery in the U.S. Rents are rising at a faster pace than income, which is adding to the challenges faced by lower-income Americans as they struggle to recover from job losses and other hardships brought about by COVID. Looking forward, rents aren't expected to slow unless we see a fundamental shift in the number of homes for sale and for rent.
The Millionacres bottom line
This report speaks to both issues and opportunities for rental property owners. Affordability is a big issue. Tenants need to be able to pay their rent, and rising rents, it would seem, could eventually limit the pool of prospective tenants significantly. Meanwhile, those who find themselves in housing they can't afford share their significant pain with their landlords.
The opportunities? Making more on your real estate investment is at the top of the list, of course. But this report also explains why big money is pouring into the single-family rental business, for example, a trend that individual investors can capitalize on by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Invitation Homes or American Homes 4 Rent. If that's your plan, now also would be a good time to study up on the differences between single-family and multifamily investing.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.