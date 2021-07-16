Apartment Rental Rates in Nationwide Surge: How Investors Can Profit

Here's a good measuring stick for investors in rental properties: How do your rates compare to your competition? If you haven't raised your rent lately, and even if you have, you might want to check out a new report from Realtor.com that found new highs in 44 of the nation's 50 largest metro areas.

In its June Rental Report released on July 15, the digital home sales site reported that the median national rent had reached $1,575, an increase of $118 -- or 8.1% -- from the same point last year and $149 -- or 10.4% -- from pre-pandemic June 2019.

Rents also are growing faster than ever. "Beyond simply recovering to pre-pandemic levels, rents across the country are surging," Realtor.com said. "Typically, rents fluctuate less than 1% from month to month. In May and June, rents increased by 3.0% and 3.2% from each month to the next."

Realtor.com analysts found that rents in 44 of the largest U.S. markets hit two-year high marks, and that for the second-straight month, the top spots for rent growth were Memphis, Tennessee; Tampa; Phoenix; and Riverside, California. Each registered year-over-year median rent gains of 20% or more in June, with Riverside's the largest, up 24.2% to a median of $2,112.

Meanwhile, Miami led in rent increases from May to June, jumping 7.7% in a single month, "a gain that would be exceptional over the course of 12 months, let alone one," the report said.

A desire for larger space plus low supply equals higher rents for meeting the demand

What's driving the surge in rent prices is pretty much what's doing the same to the homebuying market: historically low inventory and high demand, along with a desire for more space. That reflects in the year-over-year rent hikes by apartment type: Two bedrooms are up 10.2%, one bedrooms are up 8%, and studios are up 4.0%.

The demand is, of course, making things more difficult for a lot of people caught in the middle. Said Realtor.com's chief economist, Danielle Hale: